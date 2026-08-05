Oscar Pistorius is said to have found work outside elite sport as he continues life on parole in South Africa

The reported career move offers a rare glimpse into how the former Paralympian is rebuilding his life away from the spotlight

Fresh details about where he lives and his daily routine have emerged alongside news of the alleged job

Oscar Pistorius at the London 2012 Paralympic Games. He is reported to have secured a new job after being away from athletics following his parole. Image: Dean Mouhtaropoulos

Source: Getty Images

Oscar Pistorius has largely stayed out of the spotlight since walking out of prison on parole, leaving many wondering what became of one of South Africa's most recognisable athletes.

Now, fresh reports have provided one of the clearest insights yet into his post-prison life, claiming the former Paralympic champion has found work with a sound engineering company in Pretoria.

The claims emerged in reports published on 3 August 2026. While the identity of the company has not been disclosed, the reported role has renewed public interest in Pistorius' life after prison.

Oscar Pistorius reportedly starts a career outside sport

According to the Daily Mail, whose report was later carried by The Sun and news.com.au, Pistorius has taken up a position with a sound engineering company. The reports do not identify the employer or explain exactly what his responsibilities involve.

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The alleged move represents a complete departure from athletics. Before his conviction, Pistorius earned global recognition as a Paralympic champion and became the first double-amputee athlete to compete at the Olympic Games.

Residents quoted by the newspaper suggested the former athlete has deliberately stayed out of public view since returning home.

One resident said:

"We don't want to know about him around here. He's like a ghost."

The resident added:

"He's disappeared off the face of the Earth and most people are happy for it to stay like that. Apparently he has a job now, although no major company would go near him."

Oscar Pistorius living quiet life in Waterkloof

The reports paint a picture of a far quieter lifestyle than the one Pistorius once led as an international sports star.

He now lives with his uncle, Arnold Pistorius, at a secured property in Waterkloof, Pretoria. The home has been described as having a swimming pool, gym, guard dogs and extensive security.

Pistorius no longer has major commercial sponsors or any involvement in professional athletics. Instead, he is said to spend most of his time at home while complying with the conditions of his parole.

His sentence does not prevent him from working, but he remains under correctional supervision until 2029. He must also comply with the conditions attached to his release.

From Olympic history-maker to private citizen

Pistorius' reported new career is a stark contrast to the life he led before 2013. Known worldwide as the "Blade Runner", he won six Paralympic gold medals and inspired millions by competing against able-bodied athletes at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

His sporting career ended after he fatally shot his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, at his Pretoria home on Valentine's Day in 2013. Following years of legal proceedings, an appeal court convicted him of murder and he was sentenced to 13 years and five months in prison.

The latest reports suggest Pistorius is now focused on building a life outside the public eye. Although details of the alleged job remain limited, the claimed move into sound engineering offers one of the clearest indications yet of how the former athlete is trying to establish a new routine after prison.

'Family Guy' referenced Oscar Pistorius in a viral cutaway. Images: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP via Getty Images, FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Family Guy's Oscar Pistorius joke sparks fresh debate in South Africa

Briefly News also reported that Family Guy reignited conversation about Oscar Pistorius after an old scene from the animated comedy resurfaced on South African social media and quickly went viral.

The clip references the bathroom door at the centre of the Reeva Steenkamp murder case, prompting mixed reactions online.

Source: Briefly News