Paul Klaasen, an 18-year-old first-year student at Akademia's Paarl campus, collapsed during an informal touch rugby game on Monday evening

Staff, fellow students and emergency services responded to the scene but were unable to save the BEd student

Akademia's Paarl campus head Professor Gawie du Toit addressed staff, and the institution has since made counselling services available

An 18-year-old first-year student at Akademia's Paarl campus has died after collapsing during an informal touch rugby match on Monday evening.

An 18-year-old first-year student from Akademia Paarl collapsed during a rugby game on Monday. Image: Odd Andersen

Source: Getty Images

Paul Klaasen, enrolled in the BEd Intermediate Phase Teaching programme and a resident of Huis Seder, suffered the collapse during what was described as a casual game. Staff members, fellow students and emergency services all responded to the scene, but despite their efforts, Klaasen could not be saved.

Akademia community mourns student's death

Klaasen's parents were summoned to the campus immediately following the incident. In a message to staff, Professor Gawie du Toit, head of the Paarl campus, acknowledged the profound loss felt across the institution.

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"Our heartfelt condolences go out to Paul's family, friends, fellow students, lecturers and everyone who knew him. We hold his family and friends in our prayers during this especially difficult time," Du Toit said.

He also extended his thanks to Paarl campus staff for their response and support in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Counselling services offered to students and staff

Akademia confirmed that students were informed of Klaasen's passing and directed to available counselling services. Staff members in need of support were similarly encouraged to access the institution's services.

The institution has requested that the privacy of Klaasen's family and loved ones be respected during this period of mourning.

As seen in the Facebook post below.

Paul's death comes amid a series of heartbreaking losses involving young South African sports stars. In recent weeks, a 13-year-old footballer died after battling meningitis, while a 24-year-old rugby player from the Western Cape lost his life in a tragic roadside accident after being struck by a friend's vehicle.

Mossel Bay learner dies after stabbing incident

Briefly News previously reported that A 17-year-old learner from Mossel Bay has died after a violent incident at a community gathering in D’Almeida, leaving residents shaken and searching for answers

The confrontation reportedly escalated from an accusation over damaged property, leading to a chase through nearby streets before the fatal stabbing

Source: Briefly News