South African rugby fans gave the visiting All Blacks a warm welcome ahead of the Greatest Rugby Rivalry Series

The reception sparked a heated debate online, with some fans booing and others defending their support for New Zealand

The All Blacks last faced the Springboks in a match that ended 43-10 in South Africa's favour

South African rugby fans found themselves in the middle of a social media storm after footage of locals warmly welcoming the All Blacks ahead of their tour went viral on 31 July 2026.

South African Rugby Fans Divided After Viral All Blacks Welcome Ahead of Springboks Series

Source: Getty Images

Planet Rugby shared the moment on Twitter/X, capturing the mixed reception the New Zealand side received on South African soil. The All Blacks are in the country for the Greatest Rugby Rivalry Series, which will see them take on the Springboks and local sides including the Stormers.

Not everyone in the crowd was celebrating the visitors, though. Audible booing could be heard alongside the cheers, and that contrast is what set social media alight.

A rivalry loaded with history

The timing added extra edge to the debate. The last time these two sides met, the Springboks handed the All Blacks a crushing 43-10 defeat, making the warm local reception for New Zealand feel especially pointed to many South African supporters.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

For some fans, cheering for the All Blacks on home soil felt like a betrayal. For others, it was simply an expression of a lifelong love for New Zealand rugby that predates the Springboks' transformation into a more diverse and dominant side.

Watch the video below.

Mzansi divided in the comments

The clip sparked strong opinions from rugby supporters across the country:

@MarcusGenni said:

"I could've understood this in the 90s, but Springboks is not the same team from before."

@Don4581 wrote:

"In the coloured/black communities the AB's have always had a special place. Die-hard fans won't just change because the Boks have far more people of colour in the team. Such is life. To each his own, so let's enjoy the greatest rivalry."

@Dustin_LFC07 added:

"Just here for the hurt Springbok fans crying in the comments over other people having fun 🤭"

@posthumus_johan said:

"Quite embarrassing to hear the booing actually."

The debate reflects how deeply personal rugby loyalties remain in South Africa, where the sport has long been entangled with identity, history, and politics. With the series now underway, fans on both sides of the divide will be watching closely.

Springboks land in Buenos Aires

Briefly News previously reported that the Springboks have arrived in Argentina ahead of next Saturday's Test against Los Pumas, with head coach Rassie Erasmus confirming the squad is well prepared for the challenge.

They received love on Instagram after a video of them on arrival, with some fans raving about their bags as they wished them well.

Source: Briefly News