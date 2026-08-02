A South African motorcyclist filmed himself refuelling at a petrol station using an Insta360 X4 Air action camera that appeared to float in mid-air

Curious attendants and bystanders surrounded the rider, stunned by the high-tech gadget they had never seen before

The TikTok clip sparked a wave of equally baffled reactions online, with viewers also asking how the camera was suspended

A South African motorcyclist riding with an Insta360 X4 Air camera stopped at a petrol station on 31 July 2026 and ended up drawing a crowd that had never seen anything quite like it. The footage, posted by TikToker @omphilekekana2, was captured from the bike itself. Because of how the Insta360 X4 Air works, its invisible selfie stick is edited out by the camera's software, making the device appear to be floating in mid-air. That effect left petrol attendants and bystanders at the station completely stumped.

A South African man amazed petrol attendants with a camera. Image: @omphilekekana2

Source: TikTok

In the video by @omphilekekana2, several attendants and onlookers gathered around the rider, laughing and asking questions as they tried to figure out where the camera was. One person was heard asking why there was a camera on the motorbike, while others could not work out the mechanics of it at all. The rider, who mentioned being from a village, seemed to enjoy the lighthearted confusion he had sparked.

The clip quickly caught fire online, and not just because of what happened at the station. Viewers in the comments were just as baffled as the attendants. Watch the clip of the petrol attendants stumped:

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SA applauds petrol attendants' curiosity

South Africans flooded the comments with curiosity and laughter:

@_thabang_m wrote:

"Thanks for exposing our people to tech, it may seem like nothing to you but a seed is planted."

@Sir_ThaboWolf asked:

"Don't you have a picture? I am curious what they see."

@Thabang said:

"You guys, this is an important question: is that camera in the air?"

@Commissar Azania shared:

"Knowing me, I'd also be asking you a thousand questions 😆"

@Les_ego 🌻 added:

"Mina I wanna see that camera hanging on air, I'm very curious."

Other Briefly News stories about petrol attendants

Chevaan Abrahams, the Kuils River petrol attendant who made headlines after delivering a baby on the forecourt during his night shift, will soon be a father.

A South African woman's candid celebration of her new car, which sparked joy and laughter at a petrol station.

A remarkable rescue in South Africa, where a petrol attendant became an unexpected wildlife hero by saving a Serval kitten left vulnerable after a veld fire.

Source: Briefly News