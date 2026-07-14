South African Instagram user @gameliihle shared a candid video capturing her pure joy over getting a new car

Consumers buy new products because they provide functional, emotional or social value, helping them do different things

South Africans online caught the joy of the moment as they could not get enough of the genuine, relatable reaction

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New car has the petrol attendant and the owner laughing their hearts out. Image: @gameliihle

Source: Instagram

A South African woman's raw, unfiltered excitement over her new car had Mzansi in stitches. Instagram user @gameliihle posted the clip on 13 July 2026, where she is seated in the front passenger seat of her car, parked at a garage. As she flaunts her car to the petrol attendant, they laugh together after proudly saying:

"Please pour a full tank in my new car."

The 10 reasons consumers buy new products

People buy products because they offer value, which can be grouped into three categories: functional, emotional and social. Functional value includes reducing hassle, providing information, lowering risk and improving access. Emotional value comes from entertainment, wellness, nostalgia, rewards and recognition. Social value helps consumers express status, support causes or feel connected to a community. Successful products understand what customers truly need and create meaningful value beyond the item itself.

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View the Instagram video below:

Mzansi reacts to the new car joy

South Africans flooded the comments of her page with their own excitement:

@dr_phat_balls wrote:

"Hahahahah💸 wuuuu iPhone yam!😂"

@black.venda.man said:

"Laughs in 'I no longer use public transport' 😂😂😂 love it"

@karabo_masilela added:

"That laugh is contagious 😍🔥😂 congratulations"

@spicy.caramel.ww noted:

"Let me just go ahead and save this video for future purposes 🤭✅"

More Briefly News Stories on new cars

A daughter surprised her elderly father with a brand-new car, capturing his emotional reaction as he unwrapped the gift in a heartwarming video that touched many online.

An Afrikaner refugee family in the US celebrated buying their first car after overcoming several setbacks, with the milestone representing independence and a fresh start in their new life abroad.

Mr Mbhele celebrated a major milestone after purchasing a new car from Hey Halfway dealership, with the special vehicle handover marking an exciting achievement.

Source: Briefly News