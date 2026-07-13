A travelling cyclist stopped at a rural Zambian village to buy sugarcane and ended up sharing laughs with locals

The warm and funny roadside encounter was caught on camera and quickly spread across social media

Viewers loved how naturally the cyclist connected with the community, saying he laughs just like them

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The visual on the left showed the tourist trying to sell him sugarcane. Image: africawithchris

Source: Instagram

A cyclist on a long-distance bike journey across Africa became an unlikely village favourite after a roadside sugarcane stop in rural Zambia turned into a moment of pure joy.

The clip shows the cyclist user africawithchris, a young man in a wide-brim hat and blue shirt, pulling over in what appears to be a small village in Southern Africa. Dirt roads, brick-and-tin homes and a blooming bougainvillaea tree set the scene. What followed was not a tourist photo opportunity but a genuinely funny back-and-forth with a local man in a red polo shirt, who could barely stop laughing.

When Zambia stole the show

What made the clip travel so far online was not the cycling or the scenery. It was the laughter. The cyclist did not observe from a distance or play the role of outsider. He leaned in, matched the energy of the crowd and left the village the way many travellers only dream of: genuinely welcomed.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Viewers react to the Zambia encounter

Viewers were quick to point out that his laugh, his timing and his willingness to be the joke made him feel like one of their own. People flooded the comments with warmth and humour:

Trish_807 wrote:

"Isn't a sugarcane K2? 😂"

Basnong shared:

"Zambia is special, best time of my life there."

Mutemwa_mbewe added:

"Zambia kuchalo. 🤣🔥 And yes, K10 is too much for sugarcane."

food_tastebuds_tummy said:

"We like how he understands the black slap-laugh; he is legit. 😂"

D4rkyk11l wrote:

"He even laughs like black people, he is just born in the wrong colour"

Mud_boyy laughed:

"'We love your foolishness'. 😂😂😭"

Og__banx added:

"'He's an idiot'. 😂"

Mrantugv said:

"We love your foolishness. 😂"

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Source: Briefly News