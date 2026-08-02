Kaizer Chiefs opened their Betway Premiership campaign with a 3-1 win over Kruger United at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday

Wandile Duba scored twice while Flávio Silva added a third as new coach Fernando Da Cruz enjoyed a winning start

Football analyst Uche Anuma spoke exclusively to Briefly News about what the result reveals about Chiefs' attacking options

Kaizer Chiefs launched their Betway Premiership season with a convincing 3-1 defeat of newly promoted Kruger United at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday evening, moving to the summit of the league table ahead of Orlando Pirates on goal difference.

Wandile Duba was the standout performer with a brace, while Flávio Silva added a third to hand new head coach Fernando Da Cruz a commanding winning start. The result offers considerable encouragement to Amakhosi supporters ahead of what promises to be a challenging run of fixtures.

Da Cruz makes an immediate impression

Football analyst Uche Anuma, speaking exclusively to Briefly News, said the victory carried clear positives despite some observers likely to downplay it given Kruger United's status as a newcomer to the top flight.

"Fernando da Cruz has announced his arrival to the Premier Soccer League even if many might not rate their win because they are a newly promoted side but there are some positive takeaways," Anuma said.

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He specifically highlighted the performance of Luke Baartman, who started and produced a man-of-the-match display after seeing limited game time during the previous campaign.

Anuma was equally complimentary about the attacking combination on show, noting that Da Cruz may not need to pursue a striker in the current transfer window.

"Da Silva and Wandile Duba are ready to lead the attack for Kaizer Chiefs, I don't think they need to go all out for any striker in this transfer window," he said.

Chiefs eye title challenge

The three points place Amakhosi at the top of the Betway Premiership standings, though the season is still in its infancy. Sitting above arch-rivals Orlando Pirates, even if only on goal difference, will add to the sense of momentum building around Da Cruz's squad.

For a club that has endured turbulent seasons in recent years, Saturday's performance — built on a settled attacking unit and a determined defensive shape — signals that Chiefs may be entering the new campaign with genuine purpose.

Source: Briefly News