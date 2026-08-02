A South African TikToker shared DNA test results showing the majority of his ancestry is rooted in indigenous Southern African heritage

The results also revealed a small percentage of Dutch European ancestry, which sparked strong reactions from viewers

A surprise 1.1% Aboriginal Australian result left many commenters baffled and asking questions about how it ended up there

A South African TikToker sparked a wave of conversation online after sharing the results of his ancestry DNA test. The TikToker posted the results on 16 July 2026, and the numbers quickly got people talking. The breakdown showed that 53% of his ancestry traced back to Southern Khoe and San peoples, followed by 43% Southern Bantu, 2.9% Dutch European, and a surprising 1.1% Aboriginal.

A South African shared her ancestry DNA test results in a TikTok post. Image: @maqhineba

Source: TikTok

The dominant Khoisan result resonated with many South Africans in the comments, who pointed out that Khoisan DNA runs deeper through the country's ethnic groups than most people realise. Several viewers noted that Xhosa, Batswana, and Basotho people in particular carry strong traces of Khoisan heritage. The Dutch European percentage, though small, stirred up emotions. Many commenters linked it directly to South Africa's colonial history, with some acknowledging the painful reality that colonial-era violence is written into the DNA of many Black South Africans today.

The result in @maqhineba's DNA that had everyone doing a double-take, however, was the Aboriginal ancestry. Viewers flooded the comments questioning how Australian Aboriginal heritage made its way into a South African's genetic profile. See the original DNA results post on TikTok:

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Mzansi reacts to DNA surprise

The post drew 819 comments, with South Africans sharing everything from shock to humour. Here is what some viewers had to say:

@uShado 🇿🇼 said:

"The Dutch part is for propaganda"

@Regulardudeontheinterweb🇿🇦 wrote:

"I can understand Dutch neh mara Australian aboriginal?"

@luvos🇿🇦 reacted:

"The Australian bit came as a surprise 😳 Apply for dual citizenship, chomi 🤣"

@NOTIFICATIONS shared:

"The Dutch one would send me to Weskoppies 😭😭"

@S'thembiso added:

"I dare say that most of us have Khoi ancestry"

@Precious commented:

"I'm scared to take these tests because I don't want to confirm that my ancestors were victims of colonial grape."

Other Briefly News stories about ancestry

A South African woman who took a DNA test to uncover her diverse heritage revealed a significant connection to the indigenous Khoisan people.

Facts about a South African woman's exploration of her family heritage through an Ancestry DNA test, revealing her identity as an Xhosa individual.

A Zimbabwean woman's surprising ancestry DNA test results, which unveiled unexpected connections across various African regions.

Source: Briefly News