A South African woman explored her family heritage through an Ancestry DNA test

She reflected on her cultural roots and what the results meant for her identity, which stirred mixed feelings

The story sparked reactions from South Africans on social media, prompting discussion about ancestry and heritage

A South African woman recently shared the results of her Ancestry DNA test, offering insight into her heritage as an Xhosa woman.

According to the results, she is 100% African, with 98% from Southern Bantu people and 2% from Khoisan and Mbuti populations.

Speaking about her results, she admitted she was surprised by some aspects of her ancestry.

"What surprised me, though, is the Khoisan because I expected it to be more, considering I am from the Xhosa tribe with the clicks and all of that," she said in a video posted by social media user @brownaborigine on 25 October 2025 on TikTok.

The Xhosa people are known for their use of click consonants in their language, which historically linked them to Khoisan-speaking populations.

She explained that the 2% Khoisan and Mbuti heritage was smaller than she had anticipated.

"From my tribe, Xhosa, I got 2%. It was less than I imagined, but it still feels amazing to learn more about my roots," she added.

According to research, ancestry DNA tests can reveal surprising insights, showing how historical migrations, intermarriage, and population mixing have shaped African communities over time. In Southern Africa, the genetic makeup of Xhosa individuals often includes a mixture of Southern Bantu and Khoisan ancestry, reflecting centuries of interaction between the groups.

The woman said the experience encouraged her to reflect more deeply on her cultural identity.

Her story has resonated with many on social media, as South Africans continue to explore their ancestral roots through modern DNA technology. The results highlight the rich diversity within African populations and show how heritage can both meet and challenge expectations, which many did not seem to agree on.

SA weighs in on Xhosa girl’s ancestry DNA test results

South Africans had a lot to say as they took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the Xhosa girl’s Ancestry DNA test results, saying:

People's attorney said:

"She’s 100% Khwe… very indigenous to Southern African which is normal. It means her ancestors never mixed with anyone."

Juju stated:

"Yes, you're 💯 African because you don't have Asian, European blood as other people who want to claim Africa with half African blood 😅."

Cwenga Shwabade wrote:

"The fact that she refers to us as a tribe says a lot 😂."

People's Attorney commented:

"Aaa, she’s definitely 100% Khwe. Her DNA is indigenously southern African and 2% Nama. Because the Khoisan dna is actually Nama, and Herero or our Khwe in West southern africa inclusive of Congo, meaning it didn’t consider the Khwe in the eastern side. It’s only the Nama in Namibia, mbuti in Angola, and mbuti in Congo. It didn’t consider hadzabe, sandawa, Ju’hoansi in Makgadikgadi, |’ Auni, Tshawe, kwiinkia, etc. in the East whose DNA."

