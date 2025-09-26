A US man in a relationship with a South African woman shared his DNA ancestry results, which traced a blend of 14 ethnic groups

The humorous video was shared on the video streaming platform TikTok, where it went viral and attracted massive views and comments

Social media users loved his enthusiasm and joked that he prioritised the smallest percentage on his entire DNA breakdown

An American man’s excitement at finding a small percentage linking his ancestry background to South Africa captured the attention of many social media users.

The heartwarming clip shared by TikTok user @uglyasstreyy was met with a wave of amusement and positive comments.

The man, who is completely in love with a South African woman, shared that his DNA included traces from 14 ethnic groups across the globe. His largest percentage was from the 34% Mali ethnic group, followed by 18% Nigerian ethnic group and 16% Benin and Togo ethnic groups. He was visibly shocked to also find a 3% Southern China ethnic group link and wondered how that even came about, calling it random and weird.

The significance of an ancestry DNA check

He also noted a 2% link to people from the Ireland region and felt his blood was 'tainted' because it had a bit of everything. The climax of the video came when the test revealed 1% Khoisan, Aka, and Mbuti lineage, which was linked to South Africa.

The man immediately lost control, screaming with excitement that he was South African and asserting that the 1% was the strongest of his DNA ancestry links. The pure joy in his reaction, focusing on the smallest percentage, was the highlight of the entire video.

Understanding genetic heritage

A specialised DNA analysis tool, the Ancestry Screening service from the South African firm DNALYSIS, helps individuals trace their deep genetic roots and ethnic lineage. The test provides a detailed breakdown of a person's heritage, estimating the proportion of their ancestry linked to specific populations across Africa and the world.

It often identifies links to groups such as the Southern Bantu, Khoisan, and various West African communities. This comprehensive report offers clarity on one's origins, satisfying the curiosity of those seeking to connect with their historic heritage.

SA loves the newest relative

The video garnered massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were amused by his reaction. Many users found it funny that out of all the percentages, he felt the 1% South African link was the one he wanted to be associated with the most. They loved his enthusiasm and deep affection for Mzansi, saying he was welcome home.

Some commenters noted that his facial features resembled those of the Xhosa and Sotho tribes, which both have strong Khoisan ancestry links. Others pointed out that the large Nigerian ancestry link was common among people from America, sparking a conversation about the transatlantic slave trade.

User @Skhumba kaMthethwa commented:

"What makes South Africans distinct is the Khoisan blood mate! An average South African has West and Central African blood because of the Bantu migration, and we got mixed with the Khoisans. You look like the Xhosa and Sotho people."

User @Angie K said:

"I've been anxiously waiting for this. That's a strong 1% 😂. You're ours 😁. We love you."

User @Thato shared:

"Your new name and surname are Tebogo Mashego, welcome brother🤝."

User @Melz added:

"That 1% Khoisan🇿🇦 is the best thing that can ever happen to you😭😭😭you don't even understand."

User @sihle_soyie1 said:

"You might be the most mixed person that I've ever seen doing ancestry DNA. You have ancestors from four continents, and a healthy mix of the African continent👌😅."

User @Mai Property Group commented:

"Welcome, family. Let’s get you settled in with a home when ready in South Africa 🇿🇦."

Watch the TikTok video below:

