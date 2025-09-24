A TikTok video listed some of South Africa’s wealthiest politicians, sparking debate about the fortunes tied to political leaders

The countdown included big names such as Julius Malema, Gwede Mantashe, Tokyo Sexwale and Cyril Ramaphosa

The video left many South Africans questioning how such wealth is possible in a country facing inequality

South Africans found themselves reflecting on how their political leaders could accumulate such enormous fortunes while the nation continues to face everyday struggles.

A video posted by TikTok user @justrandomstats on 22 August 2025 has left South Africans debating after it revealed a list of the country’s richest politicians. The video quickly drew attention, with viewers shocked at the staggering figures attached to some of the nation’s most powerful names. The creator began the countdown with the late Pravin Gordhan, who, when he was still alive, had an estimated net worth of R2 billion. The former finance minister was reportedly able to accumulate wealth through property holdings and other assets.

The video then moved on to Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema, placing him in the fourth spot with an alleged net worth of R2.2 billion. Malema has often made headlines for his outspoken views on land, the economy, and corruption, and many found it surprising to see him ranked so high on the list. Following closely was Gwede Mantashe, the current Minister of Mineral Resources, who was listed in third place with an estimated R2.8 billion. Given his long political career and ties to the mining sector, some viewers argued that the number seemed believable.

Cyril Ramaphosa topped the list of SA’s richest politicians

In the second position, the video listed former Minister of Human Settlements Tokyo Sexwale, with his wealth at about R3.7 billion. Sexwale, a well-known businessman and political figure, has long been rumoured to have vast fortunes from his business ventures outside of politics. However, it was the top spot that sparked the biggest discussion. According to the video, President Cyril Ramaphosa leads the pack with an alleged net worth of R8.7 billion.

The revelation of these numbers stirred a storm online. While some South Africans found the list entertaining, others were frustrated, questioning how politicians managed to accumulate such fortunes in a country battling poverty and inequality. The debate also raised larger questions about wealth, leadership, and transparency in South African politics. Whether the figures are accurate or exaggerated, the video reminded viewers of the ongoing curiosity surrounding the private lives and fortunes of those in public office.

Mzansi reacted to the video

🇿🇦MOH@MM€D $H€!K🇩🇪 said:

"Now, please make a video of how they made that money."

Pilato Billy Mabilo wrote:

"Where is John Steuinhuizen and Hellen Zille in your list?"

General commented:

"All that money belongs to all South Africans, why? They strike it from us."

Andrew said:

"Julius' monthly salary is R114000. R2.2 billion net worth sounds about right."

Ashley V Williams wrote:

"Julius got from corruption."

Bongi commented:

"White politicians, please. List them."

Dax said:

"Rama didn't run any business, but he is a billionaire. How come?"

Aweeh11 wrote:

"All through corruption prior 1994, they had nothing."

