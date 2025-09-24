Gayton McKenzie’s journey from gangster and prison inmate to Sports Minister has been marked by dramatic reinvention and controversy

His wealth is tied to motivational speaking, publishing, and business ventures, though reports point to both big wins and financial troubles

Flashy cars and high-value properties add to his image, but questions remain about the accuracy of net worth estimates and ownership claims

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

When President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his Cabinet reshuffle in July 2024, one name sparked immediate debate: Gayton McKenzie, the flamboyant Patriotic Alliance leader turned Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture.

Once a gangster and convict, McKenzie has built a reputation as a hustler, businessman and author, and now, a politician with influence. But beyond politics, it’s his lifestyle, cars and net worth that often dominate the conversation.

Gayton McKenzie has built a reputation as a hustler and is now the Sports Minister. Image:@gaytonmck

Source: Twitter

Born in Heidedal, Bloemfontein, in 1974, McKenzie’s early years were shaped by crime. His arrest and subsequent prison term became a turning point after he exposed corruption in Grootvlei Prison, a scandal that triggered national inquiry.

His story of redemption, detailed in books like The Choice and A Hustler’s Bible, laid the foundation for his rise as a motivational speaker and businessman.

Gayton McKenzie is spotted speaking at a function. Photo by Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

McKenzie's business interests that built his wealth

According to WBFO, McKenzie has earned income from motivational speaking, publishing, mining consultancy and earlier ventures in fishing and nightclubs with longtime associate Kenny Kunene.

These businesses helped him accumulate wealth, though not without controversy. Some of his ventures, particularly in mining, have faced criticism and legal disputes.

Gayton McKenzie and Mark Alexander, the president of SA Rugby, greet fans during the Castle Lager Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Australia. Photo by Grant Pitcher

Source: Getty Images

Gayton McKenzie's mansions and properties

Reports about McKenzie’s properties vary. According to Buzz South Africa, he once owned an apartment overlooking Cape Town’s prestigious V&A Waterfront.

Another property in Randpark Ridge, Johannesburg, valued at around R1.6 million, reportedly faced repossession in 2021 due to company debts.

While tabloids often refer to “mansions,” verified records suggest a mixed picture: some high-value assets alongside publicised financial setbacks.

Gayton McKenzie's cars and flashy taste

McKenzie has never hidden his taste for speed and style. Buzz South Africa reported that he once drove a white Audi R8 Spyder worth about R2 million, which was later wrecked.

He has also been linked to a white BMW E30 325iS, a collector’s favourite, valued at around R400,000. While rumours swirl of other luxury vehicles, including a Maybach, these claims remain unverified.

Gayton McKenzie's net worth is estimated to be around R74.9 million. Image: @gaytonmck

Source: Twitter

McKenzie's net worth estimates

His exact fortune is difficult to pin down. According to Buzz South Africa, McKenzie’s net worth is estimated at around $4 million (R74.9 million), though these figures are speculative and based largely on assumptions about his business earnings and book sales.

What is clear, however, is that his wealth story has seen both highs and lows, with successes often shadowed by financial disputes.

He has recently come under scrutiny following the sale of Supersport United’s Premier Soccer League status to the newly formed Siwelele FC, owned by his son, Calvin Le John. McKenzie has distanced himself from the transaction, insisting he had no involvement. He also courted controversy when SASCOC accused him of cutting off funding to sporting bodies in South Africa.

Sports Minister's son explains why he does not use his father's surname

Briefly News previously reported that Siwelele FC owner and Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie's son, Calvin Le John, has spoken publicly for the first time since acquiring SuperSport United in a R50 million deal.

Le John addressed speculation surrounding the purchase and explained why he does not carry his father's surname, despite recently confirming that he is indeed McKenzie's son.

Source: Briefly News