Cheslin Kolbe Lifestyle 2025: Net Worth, Cars, Family, and Luxury Homes
- Cheslin Kolbe has built a fortune through international rugby contracts, including a reported R22 million per season with Tokyo Sungoliath.
- Kolbe has a passion for high-end vehicles, including a Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R, a BMW E92 M3, and several Mercedes models, showcasing both style and performance
- Despite his fame and fortune, Kolbe stays grounded, focusing on life with his wife, Layla, and their three children
Springbok speedster Cheslin Kolbe is not only known for his dazzling runs on the field but also for the lifestyle that comes with being one of rugby’s highest-paid players.
From lucrative contracts to a collection of luxury cars, the 31-year-old has built a life that reflects both success and style.
He has had an exceptional season that saw him being awarded the SA Rugby Men's Player of the Year Award in 2024.
According to Entrepreneur Hub SA, Kolbe’s net worth is estimated to be around R74 million. His move to Tokyo Sungoliath in Japan secured him one of the richest deals in world rugby, with Surprise Sports reporting that his salary is in the region of R22 million per season.
Previously, his switch from Toulouse to Toulon in France made headlines after The Telegraph revealed that his buy-out clause cost about €1.8 million, making him the most expensive rugby player at the time.
A car collection to match his pace
Kolbe has developed a taste for speed off the pitch as well. His car collection is both stylish and powerful:
The Citizen reports that the winger owns a Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R, widely regarded as a collector’s gem. His version is customised with leather interiors and performance upgrades.
He also owns a BMW E92 M3, another favourite among petrol heads.
Kolbe drives a Mercedes-GLE AMG and a Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, with a combined value of about R3.4 million. He has also been spotted behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz GLC300d Coupe AMG Line, valued at roughly R1.73 million.
In addition, Kolbe has been seen with a rugged Land Rover Defender, rounding off a fleet that balances luxury and performance.
Kolbe's luxury homes and lifestyle
While much has been written about Kolbe’s cars, less is known about his property portfolio. There are no publicly confirmed details of mansions or estates under his name, though his earnings suggest he can comfortably afford high-end homes in South Africa or abroad.
Kolbe's family and values
Beyond the glitz, Kolbe is a devoted family man. He is married to Layla Kolbe, and the couple share three children. According to Surprise Sports, the winger often credits his family for keeping him grounded despite the fame and fortune that comes with international rugby.
Siya Kolisi declares Kolbe the best in SA rugby
Briefly News previously reported that Springboks captain Siya Kolisi confidently declared that his teammate Cheslin Kolbe is undoubtedly the best.
He made these remarks during a viral TikTok interview with creator @kai_lemel in August 2025. His sentiments were echoed by most rugby fans online.
