Springboks winger Cheslin Kolbe's wife, Layla Kolbe, showed off her sleek Mercedes-Benz car

The Mercedes-Benz 400D 4Matic costs around R1.6 million, and she posted a picture on Instagram and tagged the car company

This would not be the first time she showed off her cars, as the sports wife always poses next to her cars

Cheslin Kolbe’s wife, Layla Kolbe, is a lover of all things luxury, and her new car proves that. Image: @layla_kolbe

Springboks winger Cheslin Kolbe and his wife, Layla Kolbe, drive the most amazing cars money can buy. Layla recently posed next to a sleek Mercedes-Benz car.

Layla Kolbe shows off her new vehicle

Layle Kolbe shared a picture on her Instagram stories overlooking the serene Table Mountain in Cape Town. Parked next to her was a Mercedes-Benz 400D 4Matic.

The car is reported to cost around R1.6 million, and when she posted her picture, she tagged the car company.

The few times Layla posted her cars

In one post, she stood next to her children and captioned the picture "mommying."

She is a huge lover of Mercedes Benz. In this next post, she thanked the car company.

"The Joys. Mommying around Cape Town with @mercedesbenzsa. Thank you for looking after us!"

Cheslin celebrates daughter Mila

The Springbok's scrumhalf recently celebrated his daughter Mila Kolbe on her third birthday. He shared seven pictures of his entire family, which consists of two other kids, a baby girl named Kylah, and their son.

During the Rugby World Cup, they had a triple celebration apart from winning the Web Ellis Cup, but they also celebrated his birthday.

He turned 30 while he was in Paris and he celebrated his day with loved ones at the Moerat Events in Paarl.

Eben Etzebeth and wife welcome their baby

In a previous report from Briefly News, Eben Etzebeth and his wife Anlia recently welcomed their bundle of joy.

The couple received warm congratulations from their supporters, including Eben's Springboks teammates.

The boks' wives also showed love to the Etzebeths on the arrival of their baby.

