Eben Etzebeth and his wife Anlia recently welcomed their bundle of joy

The couple received warm congratulations from their supporters, including Eben's Springboks teammates

The boks' wives also showed love to the Etzebeths on the arrival of their baby

The Springboks players and their wives rallied to congratulate Eben Etzebeth and wife Anlia as they welcomed their baby. Images: anliastar

Source: Instagram

Eben Etzebeth and his wife Anlia have officially welcomed their baby. The couple has been feeding us pregnancy content and Anlia's cute baby bump, and she finally popped!

Springboks show love to Eben and Anlia Etzebeth

Just months after the Springboks bagged their second Rugby World Cup win, Eben Etzebeth and his wife Anlia secured another win - the birth of their baby! The boks and their wives huddled up to show love to the Elizabedis:

Siya Kolisi's wife, Rachel said:

"So happy!"

Cheslin Kolbe's wife, Layla was excited:

"Guys!!! Congratulations,! We cannot wait to meet your baby girl!"

Cheslin Kolbe said:

"A huge congratulations, you two!"

Former Springboks player, Juandré Kruger congratulated the couple:

"Congratulations, guys!"

Eben's club, The Shark congratulated them:

"Congratulations!"

Former boks player, Curwin Bosch's partner Ashleigh Francis said:

"Congratulations!! What a blessing."

Eben and Anlia Etzebeth show off pregnancy shoots

Since announcing their pregnancy, the Etzebeths have been giving fans baby fever with their baby bump content.

From their "mom and dad" shoot overlooking the Eiffel Tower, to their beach photo shoot coupled with the sweet captions - the Elizabedis had netizens in their feelings:

"What an honour to hear your heartbeat tucked tightly beneath my own. To feel every little kick, stretch, and hiccup. To be a Holy portal between heaven and Earth for your soul to come and make us a family of three."

"It’s been a challenging couple of months for this soon-to-be mama, but I was never alone and I believe it has only made me stronger."

Handre and Marise Pollard share pregnancy belly

In more baby updates, Briefly News caught online reactions to Handre Pollard and his wife, Marise, showing off their growing baby bump.

The couple announced their pregnancy in late 2023 and revealed their bundle of joy's arrival date:

"Thank you, Jesus, for trusting us with this little life."

