Eben Etzebeth and his wife Anlia have announced that they are expecting their first baby together

The couple got married on 4 February 2023 and got engaged in 2022 after a year of dating

The rugby player shared the news after the Rugby World Cup finals via an Instagram post

Congratulations are in order for Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth, who will become a father.

Springbok Eben Etzebeth and his wife Anlia will be welcoming their first child together. Image: @anliastar

Source: Instagram

Etzebeths to welcome 1st child

In an Instagram post shortly after the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup, Anlia Etzebeth shared a photo of her growing baby bump. It was a congratulatory post dedicated to her husband, Eben Etzebeth, who was celebrating his birthday and the Bokke team.

Showing off the rugby cup, Eben knelt beside his wife, exposing her growing belly.

"BLESSINGS upon BLESSINGS! Thank you Lord! Well done Bokke & HAPPY BIRTHDAY my liefste man!!"

This will be the couple's 1st child

Eben and Anlia couple got married on 4 February 2023 and had gotten engaged in 2022 after a year of dating. They met through mutual friends in 2021.

Reminiscing on the day they tied the knot, Eben said it was the best day of their lives.

"Reliving the 4th of Feb all over again. Beste dag van ons lewens."

Netizens congratulate the couple

Taking to their comments section, fans congratulated the couple on all their wins.

russmccarroll said:

"Just so awesome!!! Congrats Bokke and happy birthday to Eben!"

marisepollard expressed:

"Yessssss, so excited."

tasjebee added:

"OMG you look so beautiful being pregnant. Congrats to you both. Happy birthday, Eben. Well done to the win."

lelwaz_b' said:

"Congrats to our person as a cowntry Mrs Elizabedi."

erin.dodo said:

"This is the most iconic announcement."

ahmedtilly added:

"60 million hugs. One from each of us. Thank you."

athraaabrahamss joked:

"Happy birthday to our mans."

sangamamiya said:

"We love your family Elizabediiiii!!!!!"

tmo_ted joked:

"If you do not name your child Elizabethi. Please. For South Africa."

myliemcfadden shared:

"Congrats beautiful @anliastar, you are going to be an amazing mom. So happy for you!"

