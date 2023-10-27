South African national team Springbok is gearing up for the final Rugby World Cup France 2023 game against the All Blacks

Rugby player Eben Etzbeth was spotted with his wife among the crowd of the Springbok's fans in Paris

President Cyril Ramaphosa promised Mzansi that he will make Sunday a public holiday if the Boks win the World Cup

What a time to be alive and South African. The national rugby team will be going head-to-head with New Zealand's All Black.

Eben Etzbeth and his wife were spotted in Paris

With just a few hours away from the epic clash between the Springboks and the All Blacks as they face each other at the Rugby World Cup finals, national rugby player Eben Etzbeth was spotted with his wife among the crowd of the Springboks fans in Paris.

An X user, @miss_moss, posted a video online showing Eben and his wife walking through the crowd and ended up joining them as they hype the game, which will take place on Saturday, 28 October 2023.

She said:

"I want this feeling hooked up to my veins."

Watch the video below:

Cyril Ramaphosa promises a public holiday if the Boks win the finals

Cyril Ramaphosa provided assurance to the citizens of South Africa that should the Springboks emerge victorious in the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday, October 28th, a new public holiday might be designated in the future. In anticipation of the Springboks' clash against the All Blacks, South Africans have been politely nudging the president, eagerly awaiting the fulfilment of his pledge.

In response to President Cyril Ramaphosa's commitment, radio host Sizwe Dhlomo tweeted a noteworthy detail, emphasising that when a public holiday falls on a Sunday, it customarily extends to the following Monday.

