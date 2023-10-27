South Africans will never forget, especially if it is a promise made by the government

Mzansi is flooding Cyril Ramaphosa's online profiles with reminders of the public holiday he promised should Springboks win the RWC final

South Africans are eagerly waiting for Saturday, 28 October to arrive as they rally behind the Boks hoping they defeat the All Blacks

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

South Africans are sending Cyril Ramaphosa reminders of his promise to make 29 October a public holiday should the Springboks win against the All Blacks at the RWC. Images: CyrilRamaphosa, bokrugby

Source: UGC

Cyril Ramaphosa made a promise to South Africans that Sunday, 29 October will be made a public holiday should the Springboks win the Rugby World Cup final. South Africans have been giving the president daily reminders ahead of the Boks' showdown with the All Blacks, hoping he keeps his promise.

Mzansi sends Cyril Ramaphosa reminders

We're just a day away from the epic clash between the Springboks and the All Blacks as they face each other at the Rugby World Cup finals.

A few days ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared that Sunday, 29 October will be a public holiday should the Boks win. South Africans are rallying behind the Springboks now more than ever hoping to get an additional day off:

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

PebblesNeo said:

"Do the right thing, please baba.... Holiday!"

NgceboMthiya responded:

"Iholiday lona?"

Gretchen_Ndou commented:

"The holiday you promised us!"

Bonang warns All Blacks ahead of final

Queen B is among the many South Africans rallying behind the Springboks, so much so that she threw shots at the competition.

The media personality sent a stern warning to the All Blacks ahead of their clash with the Boks, following the New Zealand team's attempt at intimidating the Springboks:

"We meet again."

Bonang shot back at the All Blacks with the same level of intimidation:

"You will cry."

Bongi Mbonambi cleared of racism allegations

In more Springboks updates, Briefly News shared online reactions as South Africans celebrated Bongi Mbonambi being cleared of his racism allegations towards Tom Curry.

The Boks player has been at the centre of scrutiny regarding the alleged racial slur he made toward Curry but has had the support of South Africans throughout the investigation.

Mbonambi has been training with the Boks ahead of their clash with the All Blacks and has Mzansi excited to see him on the field.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News