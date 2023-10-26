The SA Rugby organisation has issued a statement after Springboks Test player Bongi Mbonambi was cleared of racial abuse charges

The statement backs the decision that was made to take no further action and they emphasised their trust in Mbonambi

They highlighted that their primary focus is on the upcoming finals on Saturday against New Zealand

SA Rugby has addressed the racial abuse allegations against Bongi Mbonambi.

On Thursday, World Rugby announced that they found no evidence that Springboks test player Bongi Mbonambi racially abused England player Tom Curry.

SA Rugby reacts to the findings

The SA Rugby organisation issued a statement on 26 October 2023 after Springboks test player Bongi Mbonambi was cleared of racial abuse charges.

In the statement, the organisation welcomed the decision and said they have consistently upheld Mbonambi in the highest regard. They highlighted their commitment to uniting the country, which is a diverse nation.

"Bongi Mbonambi is an experienced, respected and decorated Test player and, needless to say, denied the allegations from the outset. SA Rugby has absolute faith in the honesty and integrity of Bongi."

The focus is on the finals

Their statement states that the main focus, as it has always been, is winning the Rugby World Cup finals against New Zealand.

"The team’s focus remains, as it has throughout the week, on Saturday’s match against New Zealand."

The organisation ended off by stating that they would make no further comments on the matter.

Mzansi unmoved by World Rugby findings

When the news broke, Mzansi had rallied behind Bongi Mbonambi because they did not believe he would engage in such an act.

Some comments from fans on a Facebook post include:

Amanda Maas said:

"All the best, Springboks."

Shaneil Andhee replied:

"Great news."

Lynette Nunn added:

"We knew he wasn't guilty."

Toy Dorfling noted:

"World rugby was surprisingly silent when our scrumhalf and his family received death threats."

Mbonambi will be playing in the finals

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bongi Mbonambi has been cleared to play in the Rugby World Cup finals.

The hook was seen training with teammates and preparing for the Springboks’ clash with New Zealand this coming weekend. Netizens celebrated the news and affirmed their support for Mbonambi, emphatically stating that they knew he was innocent.

