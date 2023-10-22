South Africa sealed a dramatic victory over England, earning their place in the Rugby World Cup final

Springbok players Retshegofaditswe Nché and Handrè Pollard were the standout stars for many people

Bokke supporters took to social media to hail the players as heroes of the hard-fought semi-final match

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

Retshegofaditswe Nché and Handrè Pollard at the semi-final Rugby World Cup in Paris, France. Image: @Springboks

Source: Twitter

South Africa clinched a thrilling victory over England, securing a spot in the Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand.

It was thanks to Handrè Pollard's last-minute penalty kick, that got SA the 16-15 win on a rainy and windy day at Stade de France.

Springboks' comeback in RWC semi-final match

At various points in the game, it appeared that the Springboks were on the brink of defeat due to England's strategic kicking game.

However, in a remarkable turnaround, the Bokke mounted a late comeback, with RG Snyman's try and Handrè Pollard's decisive penalty kick occurring with just under three minutes remaining, resulting in a hard-fought and somewhat nail-biting win.

Retshegofaditswe Nché sensational performance

Notably, Ox Nché's performance off the bench was nothing short of sensational, as he played a pivotal role in South Africa's resurgence.

SA celebrates Springboks's victory

Many viewers expressed that his impact cannot be overstated, underscoring the significance of his contribution to the team's comeback.

See some of the comments below:

Nancy Ramacanya said:

"The great team indeed, the Bokke!. Congratulations to you, we are proud of you, we are proud South Africans."

Thando Heart commented:

"What a tough game guys congratulations."

Sandra Hlope wrote:

"MAYIBUUUUYEE!!!❤️❤️❤️"

Mayi Tshwete tweeted:

"I'm including Handre Pollard in my will."

Abigail Sejesho mentioned:

"Proudly South African dankie Bokke congratulations."

Brown Nankwenya commented:

"Representing Africans ♥♥️ well done South Africa."

Patric Ncube added:

"Congratulations the formidable mountain of Africa bravo."

Jon Cardinelli

"Take a bow Ox Nche. Changed the game with that scrum effort. Pollard's game management and kicking. Boks were outplayed in a lot of areas, but it's an 80 min game."

Rugby World Cup 2023: SA devastated by Ireland’s victory over Springboks: “Our kickers are terrible”

In another article, Briefly News reported that Ireland, the top-ranked team, narrowly won their second Rugby World Cup encounter against South Africa, who held the second spot.

Ireland weathered the Spingboks' physicality and capitalised on their inefficient kicking, securing a 13-8 victory in a fiercely contested match on Saturday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News