In a closely contested Rugby World Cup showdown, Ireland secured a slim 13-8 victory over South Africa

Mack Hansen, Ireland's right winger, notched the first try of the tournament, while Cheslin Kolbe responded with a try for the Springboks

Ireland's coach, Andy Farrell, praised his team's mental strength and ability to stay composed during the fiercely competitive match

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Ireland defeated the Springboks in a World Cup thriller match in Paris. Image: @Springboks

Source: Twitter

PARIS - Ireland, the top-ranked team, narrowly won their second Rugby World Cup encounter against South Africa, who held the second spot.

Nail-biting victory for Ireland

Ireland weathered the Spingboks' physicality and capitalised on their inefficient kicking, securing a 13-8 victory in a fiercely contested match on Saturday.

Crucial tries by Mack Hansen and Cheslin Kolbe

Mack Hansen, the right winger for Ireland, scored the first try of the tournament against South Africa after 33 minutes. However, the Springboks' left winger, Cheslin Kolbe, responded with a try early in the second half.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Coach Andy Farrell applauds team

Ireland coach Andy Farrell praised his team's mental resilience, saying, their ability to stay focused mentally was exceptional. He added that they absorbed the challenges and emerged stronger on the other side, reported APNews.

Springboks supporters critique match against Ireland

@Zamikhiya_Jiki stated:

"8 huge points missed. I’m broken."

@JDMacUSA posted:

"I think the Boks were the better team but gave up quite a few points from missed kicks and tries."

@aey_dear commented:

"But this kit makes us look like we're the Springboks Lite, the Amaglug-glug version of the first team."

@sbo_nelou asked:

"I don't really understand rugby that well. But isn't this good? That we don't have to face the all blacks until later into the tournament?"

@lee_mlam posted:

"Those 3 kicks we missed."

@SciTheComedist added:

"Our kickers are terrible. Damian must sit down, and Pollard and Faf can cook something better."

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus shows off impressive rugby skills ahead of match against Ireland

In another article, Briefly News reported that the Springboks' coach Rassie Erasmus, recently showed off his impressive rugby skills ahead of the highly anticipated match against Ireland.

The Springboks have been trending non-stop on social media since the beginning of the Rugby World Cup in France. The defending champions have been showing other teams that they want to take the trophy to Mzansi again this year.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News