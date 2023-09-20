South African rugby coach Rassie Erasmus has garnered praise and attention on social media for showcasing his exceptional rugby skills ahead of the Rugby World Cup

A viral video posted on social media shows Erasmus demonstrating his kicking abilities during a training session, sparking humorous speculations that he might play as a fly-half against Ireland

Fans and social media users commended his talent and even joked about him coaching other coaches at the World Cup, emphasizing South Africa's remarkable depth in rugby

The Springboks' coach Rassie Erasmus recently showed off his impressive rugby skills ahead of the highly anticipated match against Ireland.

The Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus showed off his impressive rugby skills in a viral video. Image: David Rogers and Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Rassie Erasmus hailed for his rugby skills

The Springboks have been trending non-stop on social media since the beginning of the Rugby World Cup in France. The defending champions have been showing other teams that they want to take the trophy to Mzansi again this year.

A recent video of the South African rugby national team coach Rassie Erasmus showing off his unmatched skills has caused a buzz on social media.

The trending video shared by a social media user with the handle @BallCarrier_ on X, formerly known as Twitter shows Erasmus kicking the ball during training. The post read:

"BREAKING NEWS: Rassie Erasmus will start at fly-half against Ireland ."

Rassie Erasmus praised for his impressive rugby skills

Social media users hailed the Springboks coach for his skills. Many even joked that he should coach other coaches at the World Cup.

@CryptoBlade23 said:

"When they said South Africa's depth was great. They were not kidding. Even the coach can play."

@DryEtienne commented:

"Just imagine a coach winning 2 world cups, and scoring some of the winning points himself! Madame Tussauds may not have enough wax... "

@simplitate1 wrote:

"Rassie looks and sounds like a guy who has never bothered with anything else in life, except rugby!! I must read his book to find out if he has any other interests at all."

@SiviweG_ added:

"I can't see Mannie Libbok taking notes. This is very easy."

