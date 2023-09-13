A man from the Eastern Cape made it lit for his neighbours who SBWLed to watch the Bokke's first World Cup match

He provided a setup which included a projector and shared the first game with the community

The brother was appreciated by the nation, who were happy to see that Ubuntu was alive and kicking

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Thanks to the neighbourly spirit of a man, the Kensington community in Gqeberha watched the first Springbok match together. Image: @djphotobooths

Source: TikTok

The Kensington community in Gqeberha considered a man their hero after he shared the Springboks's first rugby match with them.

The man was given a round of applause for plugging his neighbours with a way to watch the Bokke smash their opponents out of the ballparks.

@djphotobooths trended on TikTok after his video showed a strong spirit of Ubuntu. He took "love thy neighbour" to new heights when he shared one of Mzansi's most important moments: the Springbok match with Scotland.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

You can tell by how the gents were sitting, some with their bevs and others on their camp chairs, that he did them a big solid by using a projector to project that important match on his wall. Even kids from the hood got a chance to enjoy watching their favourite players like Siya Kolisi chase the pig skin and thrash Scotland.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi, all for the man's community vibe

Netizens also shared how their neighbourly spirit was high and what this meant for fellow Saffans.

x-Xx said:

“My neighbour asked to use my front boundary wall for this event. The community turnout was around 80-100 people. The atmosphere was awesome.”

Sokhulu added:

“Wait until we reach the finals. That place will be packed.”

Lyle Heilbron stanned him on a hard tip.

“Now that’s a man for the community.”

Cliffethphillips took his hat off to him.

“Thank you for putting in so much effort to share with others. I hope we’ll see more of this. Love your good heart.”

Lee-Andra invited herself.

“Can we come next time?”

The Bosmans thanked him.

“Well done, brother. We salute you.”

Marcelle Permall added:

“God bless you for loving your neighbours.”

Mzansi stands behind Springboks for World Cup

While on the Bokke, Briefly News reported that the nation rallied behind the Springboks when they jetted to France for the World Cup.

South Africans have high expectations for the national team and hope the boys will mount a successful defence.

They threw their weight behind the Springboks when they hosted a young farewell ceremony at the OR Tambo International Airport.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News