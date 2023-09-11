Siya Kolisi showed his wife a lot of love after the South African national rugby team demolished Scotland in their first World Cup match

The Bokke captain went to his wife, who was in the crowd and showed his appreciation for her support by kissing her

Netizens were touched by the gesture and joked that they thought he was showing love to teammate Faf De Klerk

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Siya Kolisi showed much love to his beau Rachel after the Bokke thrashed Scotland. Image: @siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi celebrated the Bokke’s first Rugby World Cup win by kissing his beautiful wife, Rachel Kolisi.

After the stellar performance against Scotland, Siya was moved by emotions and went straight into the crowd for his wife.

Springboks win, Siya kisses Rachel

The South African national rugby team won their first World Cup game by thrashing Scotland 18-3. Their victory saw them placed second in their group behind Ireland. Their defence of the Rugby World Cup championship got off to a good start, as the Bokke are set to play Romania on 17 September.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

At the end of the game, Springbok skipper Siya went to the stands, where his beautiful family celebrated the team’s excellent performance.

Siya went up to Rachel, grabbed her face and kissed her lovingly in a picture posted by @rachelkolisi on her Instagram account. View the post here.

South Africans react to Siya kissing Rachel

Netizens loved the picture and joked that they thought he was kissing teammate and scrumhalf Faf De Klerk.

Lipstickjunkee said:

“Thank you for all the sacrifices you have made and for always tirelessly supporting, praying for and willing Siya to be the most phenomenal captain, human and hero for us all.”

Snethemba_n remarked:

“This is the best time to be alive and witness moments like these.”

Willem_steyn joked:

“At first glance, I thought this was Siya kissing Faf.”

Garry.cornelius remarked:

“Great pic of Siya and Faf embracing.”

Hannahsadiki wrote:

“Well done. Thank you for being the pillar at all times.”

Slabberbelinda gushed over the picture.

“You are amazing, all of you and your family.”

Ania.botha added:

“It takes a truly strong woman to be able to stand and support her man like that through the sweat, tears and laughter.”

Cammrynnlarsen also commented.

“My faves. Love this pic!”

Sia Kolisi talks about mental health

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Siya Kolisi opened up about his mental health struggles and encouraged men to speak out.

The Springbok skipper revealed that he can always rely on his wife, Rachel when faced with dark days to encourage and strengthen him.

He also called on men to find meaningful and productive ways to overcome their mental health issues and struggles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News