Minnie Dlamini took to social media to show the rugby jersey she got from the Springbok captain Siya Kolisi

The TV presenter showed support for the Springboks and said she is excited about tomorrow's match against Scotland

Minnie's followers got hyped by her unboxing video and joined her in wishing the Mzansi good luck in the Rugby World Cup

Minnie Dlamini thanked Siya Kolisi for gifting her with a new rugby jersey. image: @minniedlamini and @siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini recently displayed her unwavering support for the Springboks as they gear up for their rugby clash against Scotland in the 2023 World Cup, scheduled for tomorrow.

Minnie shows gift from Siya

The beloved media personality flexed about receiving a personalised Springboks jersey directly from the team's charismatic captain, Siya Kolisi.

Expressing her gratitude for the perfectly fitting jersey, she took to Instagram to share her excitement.

Minnie amazed her followers by posting an Instagram video in which she unboxed the gift from Kolisi himself.

Mzansi cheers for the Springboks

Minnie said in the caption that she couldn't wait for the upcoming match.

The Rugby World Cup is officially underway, and I can’t wait for our boys to take on Scotland tomorrow! Thank you, @siyakolisi for my jersey.❤️PS. Everything is better in Xhosa commentary. LET’S GO CHAMPS."

See the Instagram post below:

Anticipation builds for Springboks vs Scotland match

Her infectious enthusiasm got the attention of her dedicated fanbase. The Xhosa-narrated clip received a wave of positive reactions as her supporters said tomorrow’s showdown between the Springboks and Scotland will be epic.

@kabelo_kabi mentioned:

"Such beautiful content, so relevant, real and spot on! Well done."

@busiedyantyi stated:

"The body is body’ing. "

@xmdunge mentioned:

"Lord knows how much I love Minnie Dlamini.❤️ Our SA black diamond. Keep Queening Queen."

@soyl_lisa wrote:

"Best content for the jersey yet and commentary just takes it home.❤️"

@hamalalack posted:

"I don’t think the box-breaking was part of the script."

@lindaoliphant246 added:

"Love everything about this video including the sound.❤️"

@nandipha_masuku asked:

"Was the fall planned?"

@king_leo_getsemane said:

"You’re so cute.❤️"

