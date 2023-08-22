Canan Moodie spurred fans' spirits in a throwback video of himself keeping fit during the COVID-19 lockdown

The man kept fit in a tiny space in front of his yard and remained focused and determined to beat the odds

South Africans applauded his indomitable spirit and saw a bright future in him"

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Canan Moodie's praises were sung because of his performance and spirit. Image: Steve Haag/ Gaspafotos

Source: Getty Images

Springbok player Canan Moodie, the second youngest player in history to join the Bokke, inspired Mzansi with an old clip of himself training during lockdown.

The clip resurfaced in the build-up to the young man's debut at the World Cup at 20.

His training regime under strict conditions roused Mzansi's spirit.

Old clip of Canan Moodie training resurfaces

The clip on Twitter shows how the young outside back did not allow the lockdown to prevent him from pursuing his dream of playing for the South African Rugby team. The clip shows the young player subjecting himself to an intense training workout.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The video is more inspiring because he is training in a space that's not big enough for children to play in. Sports presenter @elmakapelma shared the clip with a powerful caption.

“If you spent lockdown in SA for a long time, you couldn’t even go for a walk. No jogging for recreation was allowed. This was the space Canan Moodie had available to him to fight to keep fit.”

Moodie was recently named the player of the match in their clash with Wales over the weekend, where he delivered a stunning performance.

The country inspired by Moodie's throwback video

South Africans were deeply inspired by the young player's grit and determination and showed their support for Moodie's bright future.

@AndrewW71128479 remarked:

“Absolutely awesome. An incredible positive mindset in the face of adversity. What a team South Africa is. I am a Scotland fan and a wee bit concerned.”

@eksteenl said:

“Hats off to him. A brilliant player with a bright future!”

@Farming_SA added:

“What a player.”

@Mangashu put respect on his name.

“Second Man Of The Match performance in a row. Hard work definitely paid off for the young guy.”

@nicksjj exclaimed:

“I hope he plays at Twickenham next week. Superb talent!”

Siya Kolisi calls on Mzansi to support Springbok

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that South Africans threw their weight behind the Springboks as they jetted off to the Rugby World Cup in France.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi rallied the nation and called on them to support the team as they are set to defend their Rugby World Cup championship title.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News