A young South African couple has captured the hearts of the internet with a TikTok video showcasing their beautifully decorated shack

The video, which has gone viral, shows the couple's shack, which is furnished with stylish furniture and equipped with modern amenities

The couple's decision to "downsize" and embrace a simpler lifestyle has resonated with many viewers, who have praised their courage and resourcefulness

A couple left renting to build a shack that they decorated beautifully. Image: @maka_zazi

A couple has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a video tour of their humble shack, which they have transformed into a cosy and stylish home.

TikTokker @maka_zazi posted the video on TikTok with the caption:

"When I met my partner back in 2018 he was renting. In 2020 we decided to get our own space and put up ihoki (shack) and be rent-free. It's been baby steps but we are definitely getting there."

Ditching renting, embracing simplicity

The video shows the couple's shack, which has been neatly decorated and furnished with lovely furniture and smart appliances.

The interior features stylish couches, a washing machine, a microwave, a flat-screen TV, a Smeg kettle, and a toaster. Their bedroom also features a neat bed with a headboard.

The couple's story shows you don't need much money to have a happy and fulfilling life. With creativity and hard work, you can create a beautiful and comfortable home for yourself and your loved ones.

SA shows humble abode love

Many netizens were impressed by the couple's bold move to downgrade their lifestyle and efforts to make the most of their situation. Others were impressed by their home's interior and couldn't believe it was a shack.

Babsie commented:

"Nisebenzile Maka Zazi kuhle sana❤️❤️."

Sibahle said:

"Muhle umuzi wakho mama cela ungipha uplug wekhabethe please."

uKekeHolwana commented:

"You have just taught me something "Hamba ngalamandla onawo" we are in this journey nomntu wam and sizakuthi chuuu."

Hlalu said:

"Kuhle kakhulu Sthandwa ."

LuluMantanga responded:

"Tjooo, maka ZaZi❤️Akukuhle."

Sandy-Mrs M. commented:

"Yi hoki lena? Wow nisebenzile."

