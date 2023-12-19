An event planner's meticulously planned outdoor wedding gets devoured by a flash flood, leaving her vision destroyed

The TikTok video captures the heart-wrenching transformation of a beautiful wedding setup into a muddy disaster

The woman's vulnerability in documenting the chaos resonates with viewers, sparking an outpouring of support and empathy on social media

A wedding planner's wedding decor became a muddy disaster due to a flood. Image: @valentine82_m14

Source: TikTok

For event planner Valentine, the dream of orchestrating a picture-perfect wedding turned into a nightmare in minutes.

Flood washes away wedding dreams

In a now-viral TikTok video, she documented the harrowing scene of a flash flood ravaging the meticulously set outdoor wedding venue, transforming her meticulously crafted vision into a muddy wasteland.

The video, a heart-wrenching footage of cascading muddy water gushing into the tent, quickly went viral. Chairs and tables, once adorned with pretty arrangements, were unceremoniously swept away in the torrent.

"A lot happened, a lot of strange things that did not make sense at all… if today did not break me? Nothing will," a defeated Valentine captioned the post.

Mzansi reacts to the video

This raw display of vulnerability struck a chord with netizens. The video garnered thousands of views and an outpouring of support.

Morabeng said:

" Valentino bathing. Phela that's months of planning gone down just like that. Kupa part 2 thle."

Ayandza Nkosi️‍ commented:

"Sorry sisi, believe you will gather your strength again."

thato30 responded:

"A wedding in December is risky because it rains time in most places."

Phindik81 wrote:

"Haibo Jehova ubukuphi ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️."

Lwandletheview wrote:

"This is a lesson to plan better, check weather forecast, check surroundings of your placement and have a plan B & C. Askies."

nongcebontuli replied:

"Phephisa gal."

Couple's beautiful wedding goes viral

Briefly News previously reported that weddings are a happy occasion and some people go all out for their big day. This couple spared no expense, and their wedding was gorgeous!

Getting married is a huge milestone in any relationship and a moment you want to remember forever. So, being happy with how everything turns out is important.

Twitter user @Thwala_Dee shared pictures of his wedding, introducing Mr and Mrs Thwala. His pride beamed from the post as he showed off his gorgeous wife on their special day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News