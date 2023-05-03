This wedding had the people of Mzansi in absolute awe of the decor, and the couple

Twitter user @Thwala_Dee couldn't be more proud to call this beautiful woman his wife

Mzansi clapped for the couple and celebrated their stunning wedding in the comments

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Weddings are a happy occasion; some people go all out for their big day. This couple spared no expense, and their wedding was gorgeous!

Twitter user @Thwala_Dee couldn't be more proud to call this beautiful woman his wife. Image: Twitter / @Thwala_Dee

Source: Twitter

Getting married is a huge milestone in any relationship and a moment that you want to remember forever. So, being happy with how everything turns out is definitely important.

Gorgeous Mzansi couple celebrate their wedding day

Twitter user @Thwala_Dee shared a bunch of pictures of his wedding, introducing Mr and Mrs Thwala. His pride beamed from the post as he showed off his gorgeous wife on their special day.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Both of them looked incredible, and all the décor was just stunning! Take a look:

The groom shares advice for young couples

Briefly News spoke to the groom to find out a bit more about their relationship, and he also gave some advice to young couples out there on how to make it to marriage and stay happy together. This is what he said:

"We’ve been together for 9 years, we met on Twitter and we have a beautiful daughter. The advice to young couples is to love each other unconditionally and not care what others say."

South Africa helps newlyweds celebrate

People were blown away by the awesome wedding and took the time to wish the couple, blssing them with many years of happiness.

Read some of the comments:

@percyngobeli said:

“Congratulations my friend. Munna urali.”

@Nkunzi_Emnyama said:

“Congratulations Dee and wishing you both healthy, happy and prosperous years together ”

@Whonadee said:

“Congratulationsmonyanya monyanya ”

@KgetjaJess said:

“Mekgolokwane!!!!!! Congratulations! May God bless your union ❤️”

@Whipped_Crim_54 said:

“You were not joking Congratulations Dee!! May God bless your union and wish you nothing but love, peace and joy”

"couldn'tDancing like Shakira": Bride in high heels "challenges" husband in dance contest on wedding day

In related news, Briefly News reported that a beautiful lady on TikTok, @gabez.lee, has shared a video showing the moment she slugged it out with her husband on the dance floor.

The lady and her husband faced each other and got to work. The husband watched his bride dance for some seconds before joining her.

He infused much energy into his dance moves so the woman would not win. In the TikTok video, one of the wedding guests, who got so excited, had to join the dance as he sprayed the couple money.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News