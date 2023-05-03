One man went all out to propose to his girlfriend, and some thought it was too much

Twitter user @Gracie_oguns shared pics of someone who just got engaged, showing the helicopter proposal

Some Mzansi men felt this is a recipe for disaster, while other women thought it was a dream come true

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mzansi is a culture-rich society that doesn't always love Westernized ways. This helicopter proposal struck debate on social media, with many South African men claiming this is the core issue with relationships these days.

This lux proposal ahs some believing that it will end in tears. Image: Twitter / @Gracie_oguns

Source: Twitter

Romantic movies, social media and society as a whole have put a great deal of pressure on the proposal. It needs to be grand, the ring has to be expensive, and the whole proposal must leave people jelly on social media.

Woman shows off her lush helicopter proposal on Twitter

Twitter user @Gracie_oguns shared pics of someone who just got engaged – we cannot confirm whether it was her. Sis got taken in a helicopter and told to look out the window, and she saw giant writing in the sand where her man asked her to be his future wifey.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Take a look:

Helicopter proposal sparks debate on social media

Mzansi people were all in their feels about this proposal. Some felt it was movie worthy, while others felt it was totally unnecessary and that these types of proposals are generally followed by drama and breakups.

Read some of the mixed feels:

@JohnsonAwalle said:

“Pearl Modiadie had a similar proposal before she met the father of her son.”

@ThembileMsuthu said:

“Gentlemen don't do it, it doesn’t last, they did the same thing to one of our radio/actress personalities today she’s ready to mingle. Just keep it simple.”

@BoikieBoikzaro said:

“Africans, we don't ask ladies to marry us because we're the ones paying lobola. In simple terms, we're the ones marrying them.”

@ennasteppnstone said:

“Heaven is the goal ☺️”

@ExcelMaestro said:

“He wants to finish the boy child with theatrics.”

Man asks bae to marry him in toilet, internet rates the proposal: "2 out of 10, funny but not romantic"

In related news, Briefly News reported that a man popped the question to his bae in a unique way involving a toilet and some cut-up pieces of paper with the marriage proposal on them.

@randyspage uploaded the clip showing him leaving the words in the toilet for her to find. Folks used his rating system quite well on TikTok with some wondering why someone would ask such an important question in that way.

The lady's reaction to the proposal indicates she probably liked the question being asked in a weird circumstance. The act strays far from the convention of getting down one one knee while some roses lie in the distance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News