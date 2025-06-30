Lemogang Tsipa is stepping back from acting after Shaka iLembe ends to focus on his music career

He said his music project will feature a new, unnamed music genre and he collaborated with established artists

Tsipa also revealed why he took the decision to quit acting and pursue music full-time

Lemogang Tsipa announced plans to leave acting after 'Shaka iLembe' ends. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Popular actor Lemogang Tsipa might be killing the lead role on the award-winning historical drama Shaka iLembe, but he has already set his sights on something new. Lemogang Tsipa is ready to pause his acting career and press play on his music career.

In an interview with Daily Sun, the actor who has made appearances in productions such as Blood Psalms and Deep State, shared that he would be focusing on his music career as soon as they wrap up Shaka iLembe.

Is Lemogang Tsipa quitting acting to pursue music after Shaka iLembe?

Lemogang Tsipa, who plays Shaka Zulu in Shaka iLembe, told Daily Sun that he will be focusing on a new genre that he and his friends created. Though he’s keeping the exact musical elements of the genre a secret, he told Daily Sun that it will speak deeply to South African identity and musical heritage.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“As soon as this show (Shaka iLembe) is done, I’m going to start releasing my music. We’ve been cooking something really fresh, a brand-new genre that I created with a couple of friends,” he said.

He shared that the music project will not be a solo effort and will feature established artists. Tsipa said he recorded tracks with Mbuso Khoza, soulful singer Moneoa, and other artists whose identities he has decided to keep under wraps for the time being.

‘Shaka iLembe’ star Lemogang Tsipa confirmed plans to leave acting for music. Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Why Lemogang Tsipa is leaving acting to pursue music?

Lemogang Tsipa explained how music has been a part of his life from an early age. He revealed that he was playing musical instruments from as early as 11 years and he has always wanted to be a musician. Tsipa said while he became an actor, the time was ripe for him to pursue a career as a musician.

He acknowledged that quitting acting to become a full time musician wasn’t an easy decision. He explained that topping his role on Shaka iLembe, which is in its second season, would be tough, hence his decision to pursue music.

“I think I’ve done a lot in the acting space. And Shaka iLembe is such a massive production. It’s a tough one to follow. So, I’m giving myself the chance to grow musically,” Tsipa emphasised.

Zulu Royal Family condemns Shaka iLembe

Meanwhile, Shaka iLembe Season 2 sparked controversy on its first episode.

Briefly News reported that the Zulu Royal Family condemned Shaka iLembe Season 2 for distorting history.

This was after the first episode of Season 2 involved a scene that depicted Mkabayi ka Jama in an intimate relationship.

Mkabayi’s portrayal as a loose woman was criticised by cultural experts, who stated she had remained unmarried and childless.

Shaka iLembe has previously faced controversy during its first season, including legal threats from the Royal Family

Source: Briefly News