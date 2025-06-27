Fan-favourite actor Macks Papo recently opened up about his spirituality and role on the SABC1 soapie Skeem Saam

Papo, who has reprised his character as Marothi Maphuthuma, has returned to the show with Lesego Marakalla

Fans of the educational soapie recently took to his podcast interview to react to his views about his calling and his character

'Skeem Saam' star Macks Papo says he was told about his calling a few years ago. Image: @TheCityCelebs

Talented Skeem Saam actor Macks Papo, who plays the role of Marothi Maphuthuma, on the show, recently opened up about his calling.

Papo, who previously revealed that he'd rather starve than earn peanuts, adds that he's been poisoned three times.

The fan-favourite actor shared in an April 2025 interview on Bhive Podcast that he was told about his calling back in 2013.

The actor also reveals that the Papo surname is his stepfather's surname, and he was poisoned three times and survived.

The star previously shared in a TshisaLIVE interview that he was in touch with his ancestors.

"I have for many years had the calling, but mine is different in that I have not had to be initiated or go thwasa. I minister through my talents and acting. Those close to me know about it because they see that I am different," said the star in 2018.

Papo added that he went through a change, and he is a very sensitive person.

"I am in touch with my ancestors. I am my ancestor's child. When my ancestors want me away from the wild and jungle of the industry, they take me away from it because they see that I am going crazy or could die. They share this world with me," added the star.

South Africans react to the actor's interview

@yvonnemahlangu6924 said:

"If I can spend a year with this man as my mentor, I will be far in life. I wish he could mentor me. I like him, very inspiring. His sense of humour is on another level."

@morrismalaka8463 replied:

"I think Richy needs to write down some questions to avoid repeating them. Interviewing people like Marothi, you must do research. Thanks anyway for bringing him. And we love you, man."

@iren4140 wrote:

"Richy, we salute you for bringing this man. Mooh, we are excited about other things in life. Well, thank you for the verbal diarrhea."

@tinamaps1605 responded:

"This is a beautiful interview. What character Mr Papo is. Full of energy. But something is not making sure, as far as his personality is concerned. But okare o bolela maaka, and not mentally stable."

@Pheladi_K said:

"Richie wasn't concentrating. He was asking things that he had already mentioned. Going back to different parts of different stories. He didn't finish some parts."

'Skeem Saam's Marothi opens about his calling in an interview. Images: MacksPapo

