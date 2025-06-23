Shebeshxt is once again trending for all the wrong reasons, and social media is not impressed

The Limpopo rapper is facing some shocking allegations after a video of him acting erratically landed on people's timelines

Fans have seemingly distanced themselves from Shebe, saying there was no saving him

Mzansi says there's something odd about Shebeshxt's behaviour. Image: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap

Source: Facebook

Yoh, Shebeshxt is facing a social media storm after peeps noticed suspicious objects in one of his videos.

Shebeshxt faces drug allegations

Shebeshxt has once again found himself at the centre of a scandal, and it's not looking good.

A recording from one of the rapper's famous live streams was leaked, and one netizen blasted the Ke Di Shxte Malume hitmaker with unfounded allegations.

Twitter (X) user MKHBrian published a tweet saying he knew that a Lekompo artist uses meth (Methamphetamine):

"That lekompo artist takes meth, I knew it."

Shebeshxt is facing drug allegations. Image: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap

Source: Facebook

He later followed up with a video of Shebe acting erratically, dancing to one of his songs, but it was after he moved away from the shot that things went south.

A man sitting on a chair can be seen picking up two small glass tubes from the floor before Shebe and another gentleman hurriedly hid them away and lashed out at the first man.

Meth, also known as crystal or "tik," has become widely popular in South Africa over the years, mostly among the youth and the unemployed. The drug is usually taken by inhaling its smoke from glass containers.

Here's what Mzansi said about Shebeshxt's video

South Africans are outraged, saying they expected Shebe to change for the better after his daughter died:

UmalumeSage said:

"He lost his daughter. Shebe is very talented, and if there’s anyone who still cares about him, they should take him to rehab before he’s too far gone."

ZandyNice was shattered:

"I always think about how his baby girl died. Aai, this guy."

dm_mathibela wrote:

"The man lost his daughter due to something he did. I'm not surprised he's turning to substance usage to cope. Instead of clowning him or mocking him, we should be supporting this man. He can be a lunatic, yes. But he's a fellow brother."

Mzansi claims only one thing could cause Shebeshxt’s erratic behaviour. Image: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, others said they weren't shocked, saying his behaviour was telling:

zeeh_yolanda brought up the Nike debate:

"Mind you, there are people who wanted him to be a Nike ambassador."

Sir_Despo said:

"It makes sense, no one can be this active without using substances. Shebe o ja crystal."

Twin_Segowa wrote:

"I was always shocked by the amount of energy these boys have."

bhuddaMike_6 added:

"It was evident in his behaviour, man, I always knew it."

Shebeshxt opens up about losing his daughter

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Shebeshxt's heartbreaking account about the pain of losing his daughter.

The rapper's little girl lost her life after they were involved in a car crash. She was reportedly the only fatality.

In an interview, Shebe said the pain of losing his daughter will never go away.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News