An old video of Shebeshxt refusing to be seen as a role model has found its way to people's timelines

The rapper is making headlines after several disturbing videos of him were leaked on social media

Netizens admired his honesty, saying parents needed to take responsibility and raise their kids right

Shebeshxt says he does not want to be seen as a role model to people's kids, and asked parents to not place that responsibility on him.

Shebeshxt calls out South African parents

Like many of AKA's tweets that have fit most recent events, an old video of Shebeshxt may be a fitting response to the people accusing him of being a terrible role model to young kids.

The rapper has faced scandal after scandal since his rise in the music industry, from his violent outbursts to his reckless driving. However, many said his latest offence was the cherry on top.

The rapper is facing drug allegations after netizens noticed suspicious objects in several videos. And while he has grown a mass following of young supporters, the rapper argued in an old video that he is not a role model to his fans:

"All these parents saying I'm a bad influence on their children, please remember that while your kids only started knowing me last year, you're the one raising them. It's none of my business if you're failing to raise your kids right; I have a child of my own."

Shebe stated that he would never tell his fans to cause harm to anyone. Instead, he urges them to go to school.

Mzansi weighs in on Shebeshxt's statement

South Africans may not agree with how Shebe chooses to live his life, but couldn't help but agree with his statements:

TheColourBlack1 said:

"Not a fan of him, but he is so real for this. Parents need to do better for their kids so that they don’t look for role models anywhere else, hai."

Ed_Sekete agreed with Shebeshxt:

"He's right. If your child sees this man as a role model, you have failed as a parent."

Native_Castro wrote:

"He is trying to help you wake up from your sleep, and he is correct. Raise your children properly, also include teaching them better things to follow than him if you think he’s a wrong influence."

MwanaMuparadz84 posted:

"Without judging his behaviour and attitude, I think he is right. He is just being realistic."

VambuGuy asked:

"Whoever set Shebeshxt as their kids' role model in the first place? Get children away from this clown. What can kids learn from this dude?"

SamAxel18 added:

"Slow parents who failed their kids should be arrested for not doing their best for them. Because now they are insulting the poor man for being honest."

