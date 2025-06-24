Nota Baloyi publicly accused Julius Malema of exploiting Shebeshxt as a bargaining chip during the 2024 elections

Baloyi's scathing post on X on Tuesday, 24 June 2025, was triggered by a disturbing video of Shebeshxt

Netizens defended Shebeshxt and accused Nota Baloyi of being a hypocrite given his own legal troubles

Nota Baloyi blasted Malema for exploiting Shebeshxt for votes.

Source: Instagram

Controversial music executive Nota Baloyi has come out guns blazing against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema for allegedly using Shebeshxt.

Nota Baloyi blasts Julius Malema for using Shebeshxt

Malema came through for Shebeshxt after the Limpopo rapper was left unattended at a government hospital after he was involved in a deadly accident in June 2024. Now, Nota is claiming that the EFF leader didn’t do it from the goodness of his heart.

This comes after Shebeshxt hogged headlines for the wrong reasons when eagle-eyed netizens noticed suspicious objects in one of his videos.

Commenting on one of the videos on his verified X account on Tuesday, 24 June 2025, Nota Baloyi slammed Shebe and Malema. In his scathing comment, the outspoken The Hustlers Corner SA podcast co-host shared why he never believed in the Ambulance hitmaker. Baloyi also slammed Malema for using Shebeshxt to get votes. The post was captioned:

“Big difference between Nickelodeon or Nike & Nyaope… That’s why I never gave that Shebeshxt of yours the benefit of the doubt, unlike Julius Malema who used the degenerate as an EFF campaign mascot!”

Fans react after Nota Baloyi blasts Malema over Shebeshxt

In the comments, several netizens accused Nota Baloyi of being a hypocrite, while others defended Shebeshxt and claimed there was a conspiracy to end the Limpopo rapper’s career.

Here are some of the comments:

@Phala_moramaga said:

“Bruh, you have loads and loads of artists on your speed daily who do even worse drugs.”

@A_T_C_A claimed:

“There's a campaign to end Shebeshxt and it won't work because his fans love this and know that he smokes a pipe. This is only a shock to people who don't know him. To show that there is a third hand behind this, every week Shebeshxt trends via old videos. Someone is digging.”

@BraMose_Nkuna responded:

“There’s no dustbin for a brother, just like we didn’t give up on you after the rape case and many things you have said.”

@TshekiMot suggested:

“Shebeshxt is a Tsonga Man, you need to have a heart-to-heart talk to him. Bula Bula Xitsonga na yena 😅, Maybe he could listen, he doesn’t listen to anybody.”

@Rapolay1Eldrich asked:

“Nota, when was the video taken? Is he seen smoking or in possession of any substance?”

@Neo_Steven07 said:

“You were managing an Artist who made drinking 'Ngud' fashionable amongst the Youth. Even in your music videos, you made alcohol fashionable. You're not better than Shebe, you actually opened the door for celebrities to parade Substance Abuse in front of the Youth.”

Nota Baloyi slammed Julius Malema for exploiting Shebeshxt for votes.

Source: Instagram

Shebeshxt shares the pain of losing his daughter

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Shebeshxt opened up about how painful it is to be without his daughter.

In an interview with E4 Podcast, the rapper, real name Lehlogonolo Chauke, revisited the fatal car accident which claimed the life of his daughter in June 2024. In an interview, the Limpopo-born star said he is experiencing eternal pain after losing someone he brought into the world.

