EFF Leader Julius Malema Assists Shebeshxt With Medical Bills Following Deadly Car Accident
- Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema reportedly chipped in to assist with Shebeshxt's medical bill
- According to reports, the Twerka singer did not have medical aid, so he was transported to a government hospital, where he was left unattended for hours
- Shebeshxt was involved in a tragic car accident in Limpopo on Saturday, which allegedly claimed the life of his nine-year-old daughter
Julius Malema came through for Shebeshxt after the Limpopo rapper was left unattended at a government hospital. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader allegedly moved the singer to a private hospital and is paying for his medical bills.
Shebeshxt hospitalised following deadly car crash
The leader of the red berets, Julius Malema, reportedly helped pay for Shebeshxt's medical bill. The singer was involved in a deadly car crash on Saturday night,
According to Sunday World, the Twerka singer did not have medical aid, so he was transported to the Polokwane Provincial Hospital. The news publication reported that Shebeshxt did not receive enough medical attention, so his team reached out to the politician, who assisted swiftly.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
His family grew worried over the apparent negligence, so they contacted Malema.
“Fearing that he could lose his life, Julius Malema was then called, and he demanded that Shebe be taken to Netcare Pholoso Hospital, a private healthcare facility in Polokwane, to get medical help.”
Shebeshxt unattended for hours
The singer, whose real name is Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, was allegedly left unattended for hours after he was admitted.
The accident happened on the R37 Road next to the Smelters Mine in Limpopo. Shebeshxt sustained severe injuries, as seen in the video, which is circulating all over the internet.
Shebeshxt loses daughter, others injured
The accident allegedly claimed the life of Shebeshxt's nine-year-old daughter. In another video, a body covered in foil laid next to the grey Volkswagen Polo.
The news publication stated that the body belonged to the young girl.
Shebeshxt breaks silence after car accident
In a previous report from Briefly News, Shebeshxt reportedly broke his silence to mourn his daughter's death. The young girl was allegedly in the car with Shebeshxt when it collided with a heavy duty truck.
The musician shared a heartfelt message on social media, expressing that his life would never be the same without her.
Mzansi sent heartfelt messages to Shebeshxt, as well as prayers and condolences during this difficult time.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za