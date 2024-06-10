Shebeshxt has allegedly broken his silence to mourn his daughter's death after a fatal accident on the R37 road in Limpopo

The South African musician shared a heartfelt message on social media, expressing that his life will never be the same without her

Mzansi consoled Shebeshxt with prayers and condolence messages during this difficult time

Shebeshxt has reportedly spoken out after surviving a fatal accident that claimed his daughter's life. The accident allegedly occurred on the R37 road next to Smelters Mine in Limpopo on Saturday at 10 pm.

Shebeshxt has allegedly shared a post on social media. Image: @OfficiallShebe

Source: Twitter

Shebeshxt mourns daughter's death

South African musician Shebeshxt, real name Lehlogonolo Chauke, has allegedly posted for the first time on social media after surviving a car accident on Saturday. Shebe, who survived another fatal accident earlier this year, reportedly lost control of his VW Polo and collided with a truck.

A page with the handle @OfficialShebe took to X to share a touching message and a picture of the Ambulance hitmaker's daughter. He said his life would never be the same again after losing his daughter. The post read:

"My life will never be the same without your presence ❤️"

Mzansi consoles Shebeshxt

Social media users have been sending prayers to Shebeshxt as he deals with this challenging situation. Many shared heartwarming condolence messages to the star.

@Mqalisi8 said:

"Sorry that's a painful moment Bra may God give you strength to live without her I can't say heal my bhuti coz nami I lost a daughter 3 yrs back till now I can't heal."

@olga_tso commented:

"Start going to church Shebe, that's the only safe place. You have physical enemies and spiritual enemies."

@zulub wrote:

"Sending you love and light my brother this is the most difficult thing a father has to deal with. Really sorry for your loss and condolences to you and your family ♥️♥️♥️ stay strong @OfficiallShebe_"

