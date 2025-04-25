Tyla’s endorsement of 18Twenty8, through her Erewhon smoothie sales, came as a complete shock to the Mzansi organisation committed to empowering women aged 18 to 28

18Twenty8 founder Refiloe Seseane said the organisation had no prior knowledge of Tyla’s intention to donate the profits gained from her Bliss smoothie

Local netizens reacted on social media to praise Tyla for helping the Mzansi-based women’s empowerment group

South African singer Tyla’s decision to help the local women’s empowerment group 18Twenty8 was a complete surprise to the Mzansi organisation.

Founder Refiloe Seseane said they had no idea that Mzansi star Tyla would donate the profits from her smoothie, Bliss, which is being sold at the American grocery chain Erewhon.

Singer Tyla's decision to donate funds to 18Twenty8 came was a surprise to founder Refiloe Seseane. Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images and 18Twenty8.



Tyla announced the donation on social media, and Seseane said they were honoured that the Water hitmaker chose them over the many organisations in South Africa.

Tyla’s endorsement serves as motivation for 18Twenty8

Tyla announced the initiative in the video below:

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Seseane said they felt blessed after the new face of Pandora helped their organisation gain instant recognition among Mzansi locals.

Seseane said:

“We were all shocked because it really came out of nowhere, and we only found out she said our name in the video. We were amazed because she is such an inspiration for the country, and we feel truly blessed that she chose us out of all the organisations in South Africa. Not only do we see it as an achievement, but also as a motivator to continue the work that we have been doing. They say it takes years to become an overnight success, and after 14 years, people are now taking note of our good work because of Tyla. We are so grateful.”

18Twenty8's commitment to helping women was confirmed in the tweet below:

18Twenty8 enjoys a history of empowering women

Over their 14 years, 18Twenty8 has introduced several initiatives committed to helping women aged between 18 and 28.

Among their many initiatives are their big sister network and financial assistance, where they help young women with tuition fees.

Seseane added that many initiatives have helped several young women, with their biggest achievement being seeing them thrive as adults and overcoming their difficulties.

Young women across Mzansi take part in 18Twenty8's intiatives and camps. Image: 18Twenty8.



Fans praise Tyla for her generosity

Local netizens reacted on social media to say they are proud of Tyla and praised the singer, who is rumoured to have started a relationship with Mzansi rapper, WizTheMc.

Princess Benson admires Tyla:

“She's so niceeee.”

Thembi Makglory backs the singer:

“Go for the right thing baby girl.”

Clonecollector is impressed:

“Now we’re talking!”

Cheftiffanythomas supports 18Twenty8:

“Love the cause the proceeds are going to.”

Mahlohonolo.mphuthi was happy:

“Congratulations.”

