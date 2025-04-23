South African singer Tyla might be making her mark worldwide but still has love for Mzansi after partnering up with a US company to help a local organisation that helps empower women

The 'Water' hitmaker introduced a smoothie called Bliss at American company Erewhon with the proceeds going towards Mzansi-based 18Twetny8

Netizens worldwide reacted on social media to praise Tyla, saying they admire the singer while several said they could not wait to taste the drink

Tyla still has South Africa in her heart after partnering with a US company to help 18Twenty8, a local organisation that empowers women through education.

Globally rising star Tyla promoted a smoothie called Bliss from US company Erewhon with sale proceeds going towards 18Twenty8.

Singer Tyla has partnered with a US company to help empower South African women. Image: Arturo Holmes and Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Via her Instagram profile, the Water hitmaker introduced the drink by showing fans the ingredients for the Mzansi-inspired drink.

Tyla aims to help South African women

Tyla introduces the custom-made drink, Bliss in the video below:

During the video, Tyla showed the world not only her custom-made drink but also her personality by adding little quips and saying she wants to help women in Mzansi.

Recently Tyla has been making headlines worldwide after her performance at Coachella where she got to rub shoulders with mega stars such as her childhood crush Justin Bieber.

Following her performance at Coachella the 23-year-old returned to work and via her social media accounts she gave fans behind-the-scenes footage of her new music video.

18Twenty8 recently celebrated their 14th birthday on their X account:

South African star Tyla made her debut at American music festival Coachella. Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Fans praise and admire Tyla

Netizens worldwide reacted on social media to praise Tyla for helping 18Twenty8, while they also took time to admire the 23-year-old’s looks.

Sybilcerezo wants some Bliss:

“Deff getting asap, love that it’s in support of a good cause! 🤩🙌”

Harada.var admires Tyla:

“She’s adorable.”

Brookedevard is excited:

“Can’t wait to try!”

Karolin.l_212 made a promise:

“I just came back from LA. Hope next time I have a chance to try a Bliss 🎈❤️.”

Allwhowonderarenotl0st likes Tyla:

“She is so cute, like a mini Rihanna.”

Plumparadise88 is a fan:

“Cutie 😍.”

Tymetheinfamous made a suggestion:

“Should've called it the island gal 🌺🌊🍹💕.”

Putdlimendcoconut loves Tyla:

“I think I love you @tyla.”

Dena_8765 asked a question:

“Why didn’t she take a sip?

Catapultivory is jealous:

“Gimme that hot bod 🔥.”

