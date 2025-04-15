Tyla is already working on new material after putting on a memorable show at Coachella on Friday 11 April

The Grammy Award winner disclosed that she is filming visuals for a song off her sophomore album

She hinted that the new album will still have her unique sound but will reflect her artistic and personal growth

Tyla filmed a video for a song off her upcoming album. Image: Gilbert Flores/Billboard

Source: Getty Images

Grammy Award winner Tyla is booked and busy. Fresh off her debut energetic Coachella performance, the Water musician is already working on new music and is shooting a music video a song off her sophomore album.

Tyla hints at new sound on second album

Tyla has been tight-lipped regarding details about her second album. Now and then, the Push 2 Start musician has dropped hints of what fans can expect on the follow-up to her self-titled debut.

Speaking to W Magazine after a memorable debut Coachella performance, Tyla hinted at new sounds on her upcoming album. The 23-year-old South African artist shared that she has evolved since the release of her debut album and that will show on her next project.

“I’m just excited to move on and see who I am now, what I want to look like, what type of things I want to wear, what I want to sound like. I’m in a phase where I feel like I’m doing a changeover. I feel like I’ve grown out of a lot of things. So musically, that’s going to show a lot in the next album,” Tyla told W Magazine.

Tyla shoots music video for second album

Tyla shared that she started working on songs for her second album a while ago. The Johannesburg-born musician then disclosed that she is shooting a new music video on Wednesday, 15 April.

“We started working on it a while ago actually, and I’m just really excited. I have a video shoot tomorrow. It sounds like a Tyla album, but it’s different,” Tyla added.

Tyla confirms new album in 2025

This isn’t the first time Tyla has hinted that her follow-up to her highly successful self-titled debut album would be different.

In a previous interview with Billboard, Tyla shared that her second album will introduce a new sound than the one that catapulted her to global stardom. While she said her new album will have elements of her original sound, Tyla emphasised it would sound different.

Tyla shot a new music video for a song off her upcoming second album. Image: Katie Flores/Billboard

Source: Getty Images

Her first album made her a global phenomenon and scooped numerous accolades in a short space of time. She also smashed records, becoming the first South African in 55 years to chart on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Tyla ready to release rap songs

After taking over the world with her singing voice, Tyla might just spring a surprise by stepping into the rap game. Briefly News reported that Tyla disclosed that she has recorded rap songs that are ready for release.

In an interview, Tyla revealed that she has not only recorded rap songs but music from different genres which she intends to release in the future. Tyla also praised her rapping skills.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News