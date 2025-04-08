South African artist Tyla will join some of the biggest names in music by performing at the world-renowned music festival, Coachella, in California, United States

Fans looking to watch the South African superstar will have to fork out an eye-catching R22,366 for a day pass

Local netizens reacted on social media, praising Tyla and saying they are proud of her, while others questioned if her music deserves the price

After announcing her performance at Coachella 2025, it has emerged that it will cost R22,633 to see South African superstar Tyla take to the stage on Friday, 11 April 2025.

The Mzansi hitmaker will perform on the opening day of the world-renowned festival, sharing the same stage with famous names such as Lady Gaga and Missy Elliott.

South African artist Tyla will share the stage with Lady Gaga, Missy Elliott and Travis Scott at the 2025 Coachella. Image: Rich Polk/Billboard.

Source: Getty Images

Tyla announced that she will be performing at Coachella at the start of April 2025 and fans will have to fork out R22,633 after the R7,753 passes were sold out.

Tyla will share the stage with top names

The Coachella line-up was confirmed on their Instagram account:

After setting the world alight with her hit single, "Water," in 2024, the 23-year-old has seen her stock continue to rise after appearing at various global social events.

Tyla has also performed at events hosted by Billboard and recently won the World Artist of the Year prize at the iHeart Radio Awards.

With her fame continuing to rise the Joburg-raised singer will now join a star-studded Coachella line-up that includes acts such as Green Day, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone and Travis Scott.

Watch Tyla's performance at a Billboard event in the video below:

Tyla gears up for a busy 2025

Following a successful 2024, Tyla is looking forward to making a big splash in 2025, with the expected arrival of her new album set to expose her to more global events.

In South Africa, she remains a beloved member of the Mzansi music scene and is credited with representing the nation on the global stage.

The Coachella event has been a landmark festival since 1999 and has hosted massive names such as Jay Z, Outkast, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Bad Bunny.

Global music superstars Lady Gaga and Missy Elliott will perform at the 2025 Coachella Valley festival. Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images and Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage.

Source: Getty Images

Fans praise Tyla

Local netizens reacted on social media to say they are proud of the Joburg-born artist, saying they are proud of her and wished her all the best for her future.

Tebogo Mogope was surprised:

“R22 thou, for which music? Cause she doesn’t have music.”

Samantha Ntumba asked a question:

“R22K for one song?”

Mo Molebatsi wants to go:

“Where do we buy them? I want two.”

Rose Moncho backs Tyla:

“You go, girl!!! Get that bag.”

Palesa Senokoane is impressed:

“Tyla to the world. You go gal.”

Lesedi Siamang is a fan:

“I bought my ticket already.”

Bradley Chiremba said he would rather spend his money on something else:

“I’d rather buy a new iPhone.”

Shordey Shortts is happy:

“I love this for her, go Tyla.”

Javav Chinnian is amazed:

“Absolutely amazing.”

Patience Veronica Benny is proud:

“You going to represent.”

Source: Briefly News