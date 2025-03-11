Tyla is dominating both music and fashion, impressing at Paris Fashion Week with a chic Chanel look, a purple three-piece suit, and a pixie cut

Fans on social media are praising her for her elegance, confidence, and unique style, with many noting that she’s in a league of her own

Tyla has previously stunned at the Met Gala and the Grammy Awards, showcasing her fashion prowess with a mint green Versace gown and a sandy dress at the Met

Tyla is not only dominating the world of music, but she is also taking over the fashion industry. The South African singer and dancer turned heads when she stepped out in a stunning outfit at Paris Fashion Week.

Tyla wowed fans with her look at the Paris Fashion Week. Image: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan and Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter

Source: Getty Images

Tyla stuns at Paris Fashion Week

Is there anything Tyla can't do? The star proved once again that she is the best there is when she oozed elegance in a Chanel look at Paris Fashion Week. The Grammy Award winner accessorised the purple three-piece suit with black sling-back heels and a Chanel bag.

Tyla, who is known for always rocking her curly natural hair, ditched her signature look for a pixie cut that also received a stamp of approval from the social media fashion police. Take a look at the video below:

Fans love Tyla's look

Social media users agreed that Tyla ate and left no crumbs with her luxurious look. Many loved how she kept it simple but classy with the outfit and short hair.

@Cindy Simos✝️🇨🇩🇬🇷 said:

"Her confidence is everything! I love how she carries herself even when people try to diminish her light! Class act 😍😍😍"

@Xolie Mahlangu wrote:

"She was born for this. She’s an international superstar."

@Precious commented:

"She ate this one 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 she looks so tiny and cute and everything! 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥰"

@Smileyb added:

"The way people compare her to other celebs. Tyla is in a league of her own! She's the vibe that others follow! Period! 💯"

@Ara 🦜 wrote:

"She can go from modern beauty to being a classic beauty in a blink of an eye."

@decembersrealest1 said:

"I'm so happy for the girls who have her shape and felt left out due to all the BBL bodies being the standard."

@transgirlceeyar added:

"That colour is everything on haaa omgeeee🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥also the Hair! Yheeeaaa🐅🙂‍↔️💜"

Tyla looked stunning at the Paris Fashion Week. Image: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Two times Tyla nailed her looks

Tyla has definitely brought a fresh perspective to fashion, which has been dominating social media. The star stole the show when she attended her first-ever Met Gala. The Water hitmaker trended on social media when she rocked a jaw-dropping sandy dress, honouring the 'The Garden of Time' theme.

Apart from walking away with the Grammy for Best African Music Performance, she set the red carpet on fire with her stunning mint green Versace gown, which featured sheer and cut-out panels.

