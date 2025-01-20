Tyla's Pretoria concert was a hit, with her stunning natural hairstyle stealing the spotlight

Social media users praised the singer for channelling Whitney Houston's look, with many commenting on the beauty of her natural hair

Briefly News spoke to hairstylist Grace Tsiga, who highlighted the growing trend of embracing natural hair as a celebration of individuality and self-love

Tyla showed up at her Pretoria concert in a stunning outfit and hairstyle that turned heads among fans. Social media users praised the singer for embracing her natural hair.

Tyla showed up at her Pretoria concert with her natural hair. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin and Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Tyla channels Whitney Houston with hairstyle

Grammy Award-winning star Tyla is still the talk of the town after delivering a showstopping performance during her much-awaited Pretoria concert. The show was hosted by the talented media personalities Moozlie and Kat Sinivasan.

Although fans are talking about several celebrities like RHOD star Jojo Robinson, who attended the event, the singer's natural hair also stole the limelight. Pictures of the Jump singer's look have been making rounds on social media. Take a look at the pictures below:

Fans can't get enough of Tyla's stunning hairstyle

Social media users loved the star's hairstyle. Many could not help but compare it to the late iconic singer Whitney Houston's look.

@0xCheffy said:

"That hair is fire, natural hair is so underrated."

@tylasworld wrote:

"This hairstyle is so Whitney coded Tyla😭😭😭"

@StarsMindCoach commented:

"Stunning photos of a talented lady!"

@tylaspriority wrote:

"Girl ur giving Whitney Houston."

@simplyjoneszy added:

"Tyla the woman that you are."

@me_ndoo said:

"It’s giving Whitney 😍"

Tyla has been praised for showing off her natural hair. Image: Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News spoke to Grace Tsiga, a hairstylist from Sunrise Hair Salon, who noted that more people have been embracing their natural hair lately. She said:

"Natural hair is a true reflection of beauty and individuality. It's amazing to see more people embracing their natural textures and rocking them with confidence. It's all about self-love and celebrating what makes us unique."

Tyla performs Whitney Houston's song in throwback video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that a video of award-winning South African singer Tyla singing one of Whitney Houston's classics has surfaced on social media following the Water hitmaker's big win at the just-ended BET Awards.

Tyla is the star of the moment. The singer's star has continued shining following the release of her Grammy Award-winning song Water.

