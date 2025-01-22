A talented local dancer originally from KwaZulu-Natal wowed a street crowd, effortlessly impersonating his favourite music icon, Michael Jackson

Dressed in the King of Pop's black and white iconic outfit, the gent recreated MJ's classic moves, captivating watchers and social media users who saw his clip online

Social media users took to the comment section to compliment the dancer for his impressive moves, while those from the same province as the dancer claimed

A local babe shared a video of a Michael Jackson impersonator online, warming many social media user's hearts. Image: sma_mnqokoyi

Source: TikTok

The late Michael Jackson was a man loved for his golden voice and iconic dance moves worldwide, so it is no surprise to find people impersonating him in different parts of the world.

Mzansi's very own Michael Jackson was captured dancing at a taxi rank in Jozi by a TikTok user under the handle @sma_mnqokoyi, attracting many online views.

Michael Jackson impersonator gives a free show

In the clip, the dancer can be seen dressed in an outfit reminiscent of the King of Pop's signature black pants, a white vest, a black jacket, and white socks, with fresh perm curls, in a busy spot at the MTN taxi rank in Johannesburg. As the music plays, he moves seamlessly, doing MJ's iconic moonwalk and other popular moves while singing on the microphone.

Watch the video below:

The talented man gets attention

The clip attracted many views and comments from social media users entertained by the performance. Many praised him for being confident enough to live his truth infront of many people. Others complimented him on his talent.

User @T,Q 🇿🇦 commented:

"One of our own... KZN misses you, bro, 🤘."

User @Pakkie shared:

"Fakani imali phela pls (please leave some money for him)💃."

User @agadiPru said:

"😂😂😂 As South Africa we must leave from ukuphila nje cos Wow 🤣🤣."

User @Nana added:

"I saw him live at MTN taxI rank performing he's 🔥🔥🔥."

User @Mandlakazi Mbekembe said:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣SA's got talents shame nobody can tell me otherwise."

User @Sphelele added:

"MJ is a traveller. That's our MJ."

