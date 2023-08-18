A teacher's TikTok video showcasing her impeccable Michael Jackson Thriller dance alongside her students has taken the internet by storm

The viral clip, amassing more than 4.6 million views, captivated the flawless synchronisation as the teacher and students groove harmoniously to the iconic beats

The heartwarming display of unity and talent has garnered widespread attention, one fan of the legendary singer told Briefly News that they did a great job

A teacher has gone viral on TikTok for her flawless Michael Jackson Thriller dance with her students.

Teacher's Thriller dance with students goes viral

The video, viewed over 4.6 million times, shows the teacher and her students perfectly synchronised as they dance to the iconic song.

TikTok user @beckyp79 uploaded the post showcasing how the teacher found a fun way to teach her students about Michael Jackson and his music.

Viewers have praised the iconic Thriller dance by the group for its creativity and energy. The video is a reminder of music's power to unite people.

Speaking to Briefly News, a fan of Michael Jackson Ezekiel Seltadin says:

"This teacher and her students have not only danced to Thriller; they've captured the very essence of Michael Jackson's magic. It's like watching him come alive again through their moves. The synchronisation is mind-blowing, and the unity they've shown is simply heartwarming. This video is a beautiful tribute to the King of Pop."

Watch the video below:

TikTok video of Michael Jackson's iconic thriller dance by teacher trends

People worldwide praised the teacher for keeping the king of pop's memory alive. Many also saw it as a testament to the creativity and dedication of teachers who are always looking for new ways to engage their students.

Peeps flocked to the comment section:

@Nahed Mourad applauded:

"Someone give that teacher a giant million-dollar check! I used to be a teacher, and those kids love her! Like to get kids to sync THRILLER! Amazed."

@Nzeaaron said:

"If I could dance like this, I wouldn't talk to people."

@shubrick01 commented:

"The RESPECT they have for this teacher is CRAZY the school system needs this, n oh yeah, keep our real music alive."

@db praised the educator:

" She took the spotlight."

@kingjames shared his thoughts:

"This teacher is the real champ. Love this.

@Titovelasquez said:

"Awesome...more teacher like her is what we need in this world."

