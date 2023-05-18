A recently qualified teacher did her take on the viral TikTok Myztro Ah Ah challenge

In a moment that caught everyone by surprise, she was adorned with her UKZN degree around her neck

She busted out some epic dance moves to the tune while her students diligently worked on their assignments

Young teacher trends for sleek dance moves to 'Myztro Ah Ah' in class while they are learning. Images: @nomcebozungu0/TikTok

A recently qualified teacher did her take on the viral TikTok challenge Myztro Ah Ah challenge.

Teacher trends for 'Myztro Ah Ah' challenge in her class

Nomcebo Zungu uploaded a viral video on TikTok, leaving netizens in awe of the young teacher's creativity and teaching style. The post entertained many users, and they wondered how the teacher was influenced to do the viral challenge this way.

The teacher effortlessly grooved to the catchy beat, showing her impressive moves. The unexpected dance break brought the learning environment an energetic and lighthearted atmosphere.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to young teacher's cute 'Myztro Ah Ah' performance

People praised the teacher's ability to connect with her students and how well-behaved they were during the filming of the video. While some were confused about why the kids were so quiet, others loved the young educator's energy. She flaunted her degree while using sunglasses in the classroom.

Peeps filled the comment section with positive feedback:

@Nomth1206 said:

"The future is too bright."

@Nelly commented:

"I think I love these young teachers."

@Enathi said:

"Yes wena na."

@Snethemba Mntungwa commented:

"I love this, wish I was in high school."

@Celebrity gossip blog said:

"I've never seen such bored kids."

@shame commented:

"Why are the kids so well-behaved?"

@Precious said:

"We love these young teachers and their energy."

Afrikaans teacher's epic amapiano dance moves with students to 'Myztro Ah Ah' goes viral

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a Johannesburg Afrikaans teacher dancing to the new amapiano dance challenge with her students.

The video shows the educator dancing with her students to the song Myztro Ah Ah. The new dance challenge, which has been taking social media by storm.

It involves a series of quick and intricate dance moves performed to the beat.

