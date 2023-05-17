A video went viral as it showed an educator bonding with her student in the best way ever

The teacher in the TikTok was a viral hit as she moved with amazing ease to a lit beat

The creator who shared a video posted it with a funny caption that was relatable to many TikTok users

One epic dance video was all the rave. The TikTok had people in awe of the unlikely dancing pair of teacher and her pupil.

A teacher danced with a pupil, and they looked like they were best friends. Image: @khumo_humaa

Source: TikTok

This funny and entertaining video garnered over 180 0000 likes. Peeps could not stop raving about the obvious bond between the kid and his elderly educator.

Dance video of teacher and student charms TikTok users

In a video posted by @khumo_humaa teacher was led into a dance by her student. The clip looked like they were mid celebration ad the creator captioned it:

"After my grandma yelled at my mom for yelling at me."

See the funny meme below:

Mzansi has jokes over funny teacher-student TikTok

Netizens enjoy dance videos, and this one was hit because of the text praising protective and loving grannies. Many admitted they could relate and gushed about their gogos.

General_Speaker7 commented:

"We wer given the wrong teachers during our time"

Just_Pheladi commented:

"Tell me where else in the world you d see this soze."

Xaiiintly_sad3400 commented:

"Best team work in life "

user7310142219962

"Sandla samaGogo[A gogo's touch]"

commented:

"Ngiyamthanda ugogo wami."

G.I_deone commented:

This is smooth AF:

Kgothatso Modisha commented:

"When the boss is bossed"

