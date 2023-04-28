Two little girls' day was made when they transitioned from sharing a tablet to their own phones, and they were chuffed

The TikTok of the sisters' excitement to get what they were convinced were iPhones was a viral hit with netizens

People were amused as the kids were grinning from ear to ear, believing one of their wishes came true

A pair of the most adorable toddler sisters thought they were officially iPhone owners. The cuties went viral as they hugged their new mobile phones.

Two sisters were beyond pleased when they thought their grandma bought them iPhones. Image: @bathabilemaboi

Online users on TikTok were in tears, and the video got thousands of likes. The generous grandmother was rewarded with the sisters' joy in the moment.

Grandmother spoils 2 granddaughters with surprise in TikTok

A video on TikTok by @bathabilemaboi shows these cutest girls jazzed up to receive new phones, which were VH51 Itels. The kids were convinced that they now own 'iPhones'. Watch the video below:

TikTok has Mzansi envious of kids' generous grandma

People are always happy to see videos of happy kids. These two happy children were a viral hit. Many also commented that iPhone is become sought after by everyone, including toddlers.

Karabelo Monyatso commented:

"Doesn't glammy want another grandchild Lenna I want spoils."

MaBeeHair21 commented:

"Glammy must adopt me, I need a MacBook."

.mellow29 commented:

"Yo kurough even kids are feeling the pressure of having an iPhone."

WakoSThazakhe commented:

"iPhone Nkosi yami."

Khutšo Khummy commented:

"Pressure ya iPhone inzima."

Simangele Gugu Mkhize Johnson commented:

"Glammy is BALLING buying 2 iPhone 14 Pro max on the same day."

