A video shows how a woman's in-laws showered her with love after she gave birth to their granddaughter

The in-laws brought various goodies for the new mom and the baby, including food, baby essentials, and a cot

South African netizens were happy for the new mom and flooded her post with sweet messages

Newborns are often seen as a symbol of hope and renewal and strengthen family bonds.

A new mom received food and baby essentials from her boyfriend's family. Image: @olo_bakile/TikTok

Source: TikTok

TikTok video shows woman receiving spoils from bae's family

A woman took to social media to share how her in-laws showered her with love after giving birth to their granddaughter.

The video posted on TikTok by @olo_bakile shows how her boyfriend and his family came to see and the baby 10 days after birth and brought various goodies for her newborn.

In the video, @olo_bakile shows the packages of food, baby essentials and a cot, which the parents are seen unboxing and assembling together.

"To love and to be loved, I honestly chose well❤️," the new mom wrote on the post.

To receive such love and support from your partner's family is truly a blessing.

Netizens react with delight to the family's thoughtful gesture.

Many social media users were happy for @olo_bakile and flooded her post with sweet messages.

Nokuthula Mlangen681 responded:

"Yooh babes, you are blessed ubaphathe kahle kulomuzi abantu."

Boss Baby commented:

"Eseng bo "mo tliseng re mmone" this is beautiful."

Relebogile replied:

"Next time when you say ngwana hana dijo, they will buy 12.5kg, not these ones bareng ngwana mos haje haholo."

Gugulethu wrote:

"This is how its done, le nku ya botsetsi mo teng. His from a responsible family; you are blessed."

Relebogile responded:

Bubbles commented:

"My Boy is only two years old, and I am taking notes.....I'll definitely do this one day for someone's daughter."

Source: Briefly News