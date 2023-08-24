In-laws Bring Goodies for New Mom and Baby, Including Food, Baby Essentials, and a Cot in Sweet TikTok Video
- A video shows how a woman's in-laws showered her with love after she gave birth to their granddaughter
- The in-laws brought various goodies for the new mom and the baby, including food, baby essentials, and a cot
- South African netizens were happy for the new mom and flooded her post with sweet messages
PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!
Newborns are often seen as a symbol of hope and renewal and strengthen family bonds.
TikTok video shows woman receiving spoils from bae's family
A woman took to social media to share how her in-laws showered her with love after giving birth to their granddaughter.
The video posted on TikTok by @olo_bakile shows how her boyfriend and his family came to see and the baby 10 days after birth and brought various goodies for her newborn.
'Umkhokha' actress Angel Zuma celebrates buying new car with sweet pictures: "Results of my mother's prayers"
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
In the video, @olo_bakile shows the packages of food, baby essentials and a cot, which the parents are seen unboxing and assembling together.
"To love and to be loved, I honestly chose well❤️," the new mom wrote on the post.
To receive such love and support from your partner's family is truly a blessing.
Netizens react with delight to the family's thoughtful gesture.
Many social media users were happy for @olo_bakile and flooded her post with sweet messages.
Nokuthula Mlangen681 responded:
"Yooh babes, you are blessed ubaphathe kahle kulomuzi abantu."
Boss Baby commented:
"Eseng bo "mo tliseng re mmone" this is beautiful."
Relebogile replied:
"Next time when you say ngwana hana dijo, they will buy 12.5kg, not these ones bareng ngwana mos haje haholo."
Gugulethu wrote:
"This is how its done, le nku ya botsetsi mo teng. His from a responsible family; you are blessed."
Relebogile responded:
"Next time when you say ngwana hana dijo, they will buy 12.5kg, not these ones bareng ngwana mos haje haholo."
Bubbles commented:
"My Boy is only two years old, and I am taking notes.....I'll definitely do this one day for someone's daughter."
Woman finds books where her mom journaled her entire childhood
In another story, Briefly News reported that a lady was brought to tears after she found some journals her mother had compiled, capturing her entire childhood.
Lesley Louwskitter (@its_yo_baddie_) posted a video on TikTok showing several books filled with writing, drawings and photos capturing her sweet childhood memories and milestones.
"So I found this book where my mom journaled my entire childhood," she wrote in the video.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News