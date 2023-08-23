Umkhokha star Angel Zuma has taken to her Instagram pages to share pictures of the moment she bought a new car

The overjoyed actress who could not hide her joy attributed her success to her mother's powerful prayers

Her fans, followers and industry friends flooded the comments section of her post with congratulatory messages

Congratulations are in order for Umkhokha actress Angel Zuma who is now the proud owner of a new car. The star shared pictures of her new whip on Instagram.

‘Umkhokha’ actress Angel Zuma bought a new car. Image: @angie_zuma

Source: Instagram

Angel Zuma buys new whip

Angel Zuma, who is popular for her role in the telenovela Umkhokha is the proud owner of a new whip. The star shared the news with her fans and followers in a series of social media posts.

Taking to her Instagram page, Angie Zuma posted snaps from the handover ceremony and how her mother and sisters reacted to the whip. She wrote:

"Results of my mother's prayers"

Angel Zuma shared how she pranked her family

The talented actress also revealed that she pranked her family when she bought the car. A short video posted on her page shows how she pretended to be advertising the car at a Ford dealership, while actually signing the papers for her car.

"I said we were going to shoot a promotional video for @fordsouthafrica … the truth was that I actually bought a car Mom asked all the way back home if the car is really mine . @nqobilenjapha remained stunned for a few minutes and well… floods followed . Haike uvala @mofokeng_relebogile The Girl with the BIG reactions . She ran, jumped , prayed on her knees and opened the booth and closed it and hit that hooter ."

Fans congratulate Angie Zuma on her car

As expected, social media users congratulated the actress on her new "baby". Many couldn't get over how her mom remained speechless in her video.

@lindah_majola said:

"Congratulations Sisi. God is good ♥️"

@snezieymsomi wrote:

"Congratulations mama "

@abdul_khoza added:

"CONGRATULATIONS "

@hope_mbhele noted:

"His promises are yes and amen!!! Soooo happy for you. Congratulations."

